Ava Justman leads Chatsworth to City Section Open Division championship over San Pedro

Eric Sondheimer
Ava Justman struck out 10 batters and Ruby Salzman had a home run to lead Chatsworth High School to a 4-1 victory over San Pedro on Saturday in the first City Section Open Division championship softball game at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Chatsworth, the No. 2 seed, also received two hits from Emily Justman.

Fairfax defeated Grant 8-5 in the Division III championship game. Freshman Anissa Acosta hit a two-run home run and struck out 13 batters.

Coi Brown had three hits and three RBIs as View Park Prep defeated Roosevelt 13-1 in the Division II championship game. Sam Johnson and Skylar Veazie each had two-run doubles.

In Division I, Cleveland defeated Venice 4-0. Cassie Swenson hit a home run for the Cavaliers and Jackie Jacobson threw a shutout.

