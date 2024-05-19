High school baseball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SECTION
BASEBALL
Saturday’s Results
Quarterfinals
Division I
North Hollywood 6, Garfield 5
Chatsworth 9, Roosevelt 0
South East 6, LA Marshall 3
Wilmington Banning 4, Verdugo Hills 2
Division II
Monroe 8, Van Nuys 0
Harbor Teacher 3, Fremont 2
Eagle Rock 10, King/Drew 0
Port of LA 6, Sotomayor 1
Division III
LA University 19, Middle College 1
East Valley 5, WISH Academy 4
Jefferson 7, Diego Rivera 0
Lincoln 10, Fulton 0
Tuesday’s Schedule
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
At Pepperdine
Open Division
#3 Carson vs. #2 Birmingham, 11:30 a.m.
#4 Bell vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.
Division II
#8 Monroe at #5 Harbor Teacher
#7 Port of LA at #3 Eagle Rock
Division III
East Valley at #1 LA University
#3 Jefferson at #2 Lincoln
Wednesday’s Schedule
At Stengel Field
Division I
Semifinals
#8 North Hollywood vs. #4 Chatsworth, 3 p.m.
#11 South East vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 6 p.m.
