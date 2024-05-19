Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

A baseball glove is stored in a batting helmet next to bats in the dugout.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION

BASEBALL

Saturday’s Results

Quarterfinals

Division I

North Hollywood 6, Garfield 5

Chatsworth 9, Roosevelt 0

South East 6, LA Marshall 3

Wilmington Banning 4, Verdugo Hills 2

Division II

Monroe 8, Van Nuys 0

Harbor Teacher 3, Fremont 2

Eagle Rock 10, King/Drew 0

Port of LA 6, Sotomayor 1

Division III

LA University 19, Middle College 1

East Valley 5, WISH Academy 4

Jefferson 7, Diego Rivera 0

Lincoln 10, Fulton 0

Tuesday’s Schedule

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals

At Pepperdine

Open Division

#3 Carson vs. #2 Birmingham, 11:30 a.m.

#4 Bell vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Division II

#8 Monroe at #5 Harbor Teacher

#7 Port of LA at #3 Eagle Rock

Division III

East Valley at #1 LA University

#3 Jefferson at #2 Lincoln

Wednesday’s Schedule

At Stengel Field

Division I

Semifinals

#8 North Hollywood vs. #4 Chatsworth, 3 p.m.

#11 South East vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 6 p.m.

