Notre Dame High's Hunter Greene to be featured on Sports Illustrated cover

Hunter Greene is joining an elite group of athletes that includes LeBron James, Bryce Harper and Kevin Garnett. All were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as high school athletes.
The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School baseball player will be only the 13th high school athlete ever bestowed with this honor.
This week’s issue will hit the newsstands on Thursday and the cover line reads, “Baseball’s LeBron or the new Babe? He’s 17. He mashes. He throws 102. Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs (First he has to finish high school).”
The article will feature Greene’s path to success on the diamond along with what’s in store for the future. Other topics featured include wearing Jackie Robinson’s number, his sister’s leukemia diagnosis, and when he threw a 93 mph ball at only 14. MLB executives and officials also discuss his possibility at playing both shortstop and pitcher in the pros.
It’s no surprise Green hails from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. The school produced Tim Foli, the No. 1 draft pick, by the New York Mets, in 1968; Jack McDowell, an American League Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago White Sox; and Giancarlo Stanton, one of baseball’s best power hitters with the Miami Marlins.
He was named in the Los Angeles Times’ list of “Southland’s top high school baseball players” and could be picked No. 1 overall in the upcoming MLB draft.
