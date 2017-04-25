Notre Dame High's Hunter Greene to be featured on Sports Illustrated cover

Hunter Greene is joining an elite group of athletes that includes LeBron James, Bryce Harper and Kevin Garnett. All were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as high school athletes.

The Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School baseball player will be only the 13th high school athlete ever bestowed with this honor.

This week’s issue will hit the newsstands on Thursday and the cover line reads, “Baseball’s LeBron or the new Babe? He’s 17. He mashes. He throws 102. Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs (First he has to finish high school).”

Notre Dame High School's Hunter Greene is featured on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated. Sports Illustrated Notre Dame High School's Hunter Greene is featured on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated. Notre Dame High School's Hunter Greene is featured on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated. (Sports Illustrated)

The article will feature Greene’s path to success on the diamond along with what’s in store for the future. Other topics featured include wearing Jackie Robinson’s number, his sister’s leukemia diagnosis, and when he threw a 93 mph ball at only 14. MLB executives and officials also discuss his possibility at playing both shortstop and pitcher in the pros.

It’s no surprise Green hails from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. The school produced Tim Foli, the No. 1 draft pick, by the New York Mets, in 1968; Jack McDowell, an American League Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago White Sox; and Giancarlo Stanton, one of baseball’s best power hitters with the Miami Marlins.

He was named in the Los Angeles Times’ list of “Southland’s top high school baseball players” and could be picked No. 1 overall in the upcoming MLB draft.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com

Twitter: @edmgonzalez