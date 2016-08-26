Palos Verdes upsets No. 11 Corona del Mar, 42-20

Only at Palos Verdes could there be a flyover to open the football season. While the three planes impressed the fans, the way Palos Verdes’ defense grounded Corona del Mar’s aerial attack stood out more than the pregame air show.

Palos Verdes slowed down Cal-commit quarterback Chase Garbers, upsetting No. 11-ranked Corona del Mar, 42-20, on Friday afternoon. The host Sea Kings sacked Garbers, a senior, three times and allowed him to complete only 25 of 47 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

A year ago, Garbers completed 68.7% of his passes and averaged almost three touchdowns per game. Shane Irwin, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, sacked Garbers twice.

"We’ve been getting ready for him for a while," Irwin said of Garbers. "We have a new philosophy this year. We’re blitzing a lot, trying to get after the quarterback. Last year we didn’t blitz too much."

Junior wide receiver Taeveon Le had 10 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Palos Verdes running back Bobby Gilbertson rushed for four touchdowns, finishing with 18 carries for 63 yards.

The senior filled in for Adison Umrarong, who went down with a foot injury midway through the third quarter.

"He runs hard," Palos Verdes Coach Guy Gardner said of Gilbertson, who against Corona del Mar matched the number of rushing touchdowns he had all of last season. "There are times where you’re like, ‘Where you’re going?’ Then he just starts churning the legs and he’s going to give you everything he’s got."

Palos Verdes also got its first win in a season opener in six years.

