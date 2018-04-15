The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record) Comment (last ranking)
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-3) Takes on Marina in two-game series (1)
2. ARCADIA (16-0) An unbeaten regular season is very possible (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-3) Completed three-game sweep of Chaminade (4)
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-2) Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake (6)
5. JSERRA (12-5) Took two of three games from Servite (8)
6. LA MIRADA (16-3-1) Pitcher Erik Carmona has been outstanding (5)
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-5) Sophomore P Christian Rodriguez is star in making (7)
8. EL TORO (13-5–1) Take on San Clemente this week (12)
9. MIRA COSTA (17-2) Two-game series vs. Palos Verdes (3)
10. SOUTH HILLS (13-5) Faces Claremont this week (9)
11. ETIWANDA (11-4) Junior Cody Freeman is hitting .464 (11)
12. SERVITE (12-6) Three-game series vs. Santa Margarita (10)
13. ALISO NIGUEL (16-5) Two-game series vs. Capistrano Valley (13)
14. BECKMAN (12-3-1) 8-1 in Pacific Coast League (16)
15. ESPERANZA (13-5) Big win over La Mirada (19)
16. TEMECULA VALLEY (18-2) 7-0 record in Southwestern League (20)
17. CORONA (15-6) Faces Roosevelt (14)
18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (15-6) Swept San Clemente (NR)
19. SAN DIMAS (16-2) Pitcher Zach Jacobs is 8-1 (NR)
20. CAMARILLO (15-3) Andrew Lucas is hitting home runs (NR)
21. NORCO (14-6) Big series against King (25)
22. CHAMINADE (12-6) Three-game series vs. St. Francis (15)
23. YUCAIPA (16-4) 5-1 start in Citrus Belt League (21)
24 TESORO (13-6-1) 5-0 start in Sea View League (NR)
25. TORRANCE (17-2) Defeated Mira Costa (NR)
Twitter: @latsondheimer