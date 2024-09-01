The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday; 23

17. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday; 17

12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13; 10

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 7

9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday; 9

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday; 3

6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills; 11

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday; 5

1. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sierra Canyon defensive back Jae’on Young (1) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter against Oaks Christian on Friday in a battle of top-20 teams.

