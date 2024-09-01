The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank
1. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 71-14; at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Friday; 4
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday; 5
5. JSERRA (2-0); def. Aquinas, 35-7; vs. Clovis North, Friday; 6
6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills; 11
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday; 3
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); def. Oaks Christian, 35-10; vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday; 8
9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday; 9
10. SERVITE (2-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 37-17; at Chaminade, Friday; 12
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 7
12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13; 10
13. OAK HILLS (2-0); def. Highland, 49-24; at Palmdale, Thursday; 13
14. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); def. Murrieta Mesa, 42-9; vs. Valencia, Thursday; 14
15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 49-28; vs. Temecula Valley, Sept. 12; 15
16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-1); def. Oak Ridge, 30-23; at La Costa Canyon, Friday; 16
17. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday; 17
18. SIMI VALLEY (2-0); idle; at Royal, Friday; 19
19. YORBA LINDA (2-0); def. Edison, 22-21; vs. San Jacinto, Thursday; NR
20. CHARTER OAK (2-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-21; at Muir, Friday; 24
21. DOWNEY (2-0); def. Orange Vista, 33-26; at Long Beach Millikan, Friday; NR
22. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. Narbonne, 49-6; vs. Mililani (Hawaii), Friday; 21
23. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday; 23
24. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. North Torrance, 41-19; at Carson, Friday; NR
25. NEWBURY PARK (2-0); def. Arroyo Grande, 35-7; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; NR
