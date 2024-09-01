Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Sierra Canyon defensive back Jae'on Young smiles with teammates after his interception return for a touchdown.
Sierra Canyon defensive back Jae’on Young (1) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter against Oaks Christian on Friday in a battle of top-20 teams.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

1. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. El Paso (Texas) Eastwood, 71-14; at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Friday; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14; vs. Baltimore St. Frances at Orange Coast Col., Friday; 5

5. JSERRA (2-0); def. Aquinas, 35-7; vs. Clovis North, Friday; 6

6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); def. Corona Centennial, 31-15; vs. Bakersfield Liberty at Trabuco Hills; 11

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday; 3

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); def. Oaks Christian, 35-10; vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday; 8

9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 36-0; vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday; 9

10. SERVITE (2-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 37-17; at Chaminade, Friday; 12

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-10; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 7

12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); lost to Servite, 37-17; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 13; 10

13. OAK HILLS (2-0); def. Highland, 49-24; at Palmdale, Thursday; 13

14. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); def. Murrieta Mesa, 42-9; vs. Valencia, Thursday; 14

15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); def. Apple Valley, 49-28; vs. Temecula Valley, Sept. 12; 15

16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-1); def. Oak Ridge, 30-23; at La Costa Canyon, Friday; 16

17. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 34-17; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday; 17

18. SIMI VALLEY (2-0); idle; at Royal, Friday; 19

19. YORBA LINDA (2-0); def. Edison, 22-21; vs. San Jacinto, Thursday; NR

20. CHARTER OAK (2-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-21; at Muir, Friday; 24

21. DOWNEY (2-0); def. Orange Vista, 33-26; at Long Beach Millikan, Friday; NR

22. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. Narbonne, 49-6; vs. Mililani (Hawaii), Friday; 21

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 41-27; vs. S.F. Riordan at Ventura College, Friday; 23

24. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. North Torrance, 41-19; at Carson, Friday; NR

25. NEWBURY PARK (2-0); def. Arroyo Grande, 35-7; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

