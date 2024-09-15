The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank
1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 38-7; vs. Baltimore St. Frances, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. San Mateo Serra, 56-15; vs. Pittsburg, Friday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (4-0); def. Highland, 63-6; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 3
4. JSERRA (4-0); def. San Diego Lincoln, 28-19; at Damien, Friday; 5
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 55-28; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 21; 4
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Oaks Christian, 37-17; at Leuzinger, Friday; 6
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); def. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 49-35; Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 21; 7
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21; 8
9. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); idle; at Oaks Christian, Thursday; 9
10. SERVITE (4-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 38-17; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 27; 10
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Mesa, 42-0; at Riverside King, Thursday; 12
12 . OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 37-17; vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday; 11
13. CHAPARRAL (3-0); def. Temecula Valley, 56-2; at Great Oak, Friday; 15
14. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); def. St. Paul, 38-13; vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Saturday; 20
15. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Beaumont, 28-19; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 14
16. SAN CLEMENTE (2-2); def. Corona del Mar, 28-0; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 16
17. SIMI VALLEY (4-0); def. Saugus, 49-0; at Thousand Oaks, Friday; 17
18. DOWNEY (3-0); def. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, 21-0; vs. Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, Friday; 19
19. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 47-7; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 22
20. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 44-14; at Ventura, Sept. 26; 24
21. YORBA LINDA (4-0); def. Charter Oak, 29-28; at Tustin, Saturday; NR
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-2); def. Valencia, 48-14; at Bishop Amat, Friday; NR
23. VILLA PARK (3-1); def. Ayala, 57-13; vs. Mira Costa, Sept. 27; NR
24. CATHEDRAL (4-0); def. Chaminade, 35-14; vs. Narbonne, Friday; NR
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-1); lost to Inglewood, 47-7; at Oak Hills, Friday; 21
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.