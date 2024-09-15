The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-1); lost to Inglewood, 47-7; at Oak Hills, Friday; 21

14. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); def. St. Paul, 38-13; vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Saturday; 20

12 . OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 37-17; vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday; 11

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 55-28; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 21; 4

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

JSerra football coach Victor Santa Cruz has the Lions at 4-0, their best start since 2018.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.