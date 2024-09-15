Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

JSerra football coach Victor Santa Cruz talks to an assistant coach.
JSerra football coach Victor Santa Cruz has the Lions at 4-0, their best start since 2018.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 38-7; vs. Baltimore St. Frances, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. San Mateo Serra, 56-15; vs. Pittsburg, Friday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (4-0); def. Highland, 63-6; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 3

4. JSERRA (4-0); def. San Diego Lincoln, 28-19; at Damien, Friday; 5

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 55-28; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 21; 4

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Oaks Christian, 37-17; at Leuzinger, Friday; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); def. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 49-35; Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 21; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21; 8

9. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); idle; at Oaks Christian, Thursday; 9

10. SERVITE (4-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 38-17; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 27; 10

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Mesa, 42-0; at Riverside King, Thursday; 12

12 . OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 37-17; vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday; 11

13. CHAPARRAL (3-0); def. Temecula Valley, 56-2; at Great Oak, Friday; 15

14. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); def. St. Paul, 38-13; vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Saturday; 20

15. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Beaumont, 28-19; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 14

16. SAN CLEMENTE (2-2); def. Corona del Mar, 28-0; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 16

17. SIMI VALLEY (4-0); def. Saugus, 49-0; at Thousand Oaks, Friday; 17

18. DOWNEY (3-0); def. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, 21-0; vs. Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, Friday; 19

19. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 47-7; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 22

20. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 44-14; at Ventura, Sept. 26; 24

21. YORBA LINDA (4-0); def. Charter Oak, 29-28; at Tustin, Saturday; NR

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-2); def. Valencia, 48-14; at Bishop Amat, Friday; NR

23. VILLA PARK (3-1); def. Ayala, 57-13; vs. Mira Costa, Sept. 27; NR

24. CATHEDRAL (4-0); def. Chaminade, 35-14; vs. Narbonne, Friday; NR

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-1); lost to Inglewood, 47-7; at Oak Hills, Friday; 21

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

