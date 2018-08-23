A look at this week's top high school football games

The winner of this game figures to be a prime challenger to Bellflower St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei for the Southern Section Division 1 title. Centennial is alternating Anthony Catalano and Nate Kettingham at quarterback. Receiver Gary Bryant is coming off a season opener in which he caught nine passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Centennial’s defense is one of the best it has fielded. The Lancers will try to give quarterback Ryan Hilinski enough time to get the ball to the talented Kyle Ford. The pick: Centennial.