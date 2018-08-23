A look at this week's top high school football games

Top high school football games Friday night:
Corona Centennial (1-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (1-0) at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.
The winner of this game figures to be a prime challenger to Bellflower St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei for the Southern Section Division 1 title. Centennial is alternating Anthony Catalano and Nate Kettingham at quarterback. Receiver Gary Bryant is coming off a season opener in which he caught nine passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Centennial’s defense is one of the best it has fielded. The Lancers will try to give quarterback Ryan Hilinski enough time to get the ball to the talented Kyle Ford. The pick: Centennial.
Harbor City Narbonne (0-1) vs. Long Beach Poly (1-0) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Narbonne was routed last week47-7 in Honolulu by Saint Louis. The Gauchos need to get their offense in gear. There should be improvement. Poly showed excellent discipline in a win over Dorsey. The Markham twins, Keon and Kejuan, are the players to watch. The pick: Narbonne.
Santa Ana Mater Dei (0-1) at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (0-0), 6 p.m.
After forfeiting a win over Bishop Amat last week because of an ineligible player, the Monarchs will have to regroup for this nationally televised matchup (ESPNU). Bishop Gorman is breaking in a new quarterback in Micah Bowens. Mater Dei looked very good running the ball with Shakobe Harper and Sean Dollars. The pick: Mater Dei.