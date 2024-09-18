A look at this week’s top high school football games:

THURSDAY

Gardena Serra (2-1) at Oaks Christian (2-2), 7 p.m.

Serra has the speed and defense to give the Lions problems. Quarterback Jimmy Butler has top receivers, and the defense, led by an effective secondary, presents challenges. Oaks Christian has played a tough schedule and been hurt by injuries but still has an outstanding defensive line. The pick: Serra.

FRIDAY

Narbonne (2-2) at Cathedral (4-0), 7 p.m.

This game features two top young quarterbacks in Narbonne junior Jaden O’Neal, an Oklahoma commit, and sophomore Jaden Jefferson of Cathedral. The Phantoms’ improvement on defense was seen last week in a 35-14 win over Chaminade. The pick: Cathedral.

Mira Costa (3-0) at San Juan Hills (3-1), 7 p.m.

Mira Costa upset Damien last week. Sophomore running back AJ McBean has allowed the Spartans to be balanced on offense. San Juan Hills has a top linebacker in Weston Port, and talented quarterback Timmy Herr has seven touchdown passes. The pick: San Juan Hills.