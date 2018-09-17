The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank | School (W-L) Result | Next game (last week's ranking)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Chaminade, 56-20 | vs. JSerra, Sep. 28 (1)
2. MATER DEI (3-1) idle | vs. IMG Academy (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0) def. Valley View, 77-7 | at Corona Santiago, Sep. 27 (3)
4. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 49-13 | at Bakersfield Christian, Friday (5)
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) def. Heritage, 35-16 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Orange Coast College), Friday (4)
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-0) def. Upland, 41-8 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (7)
7. JSERRA (5-0) def. Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, 50-10 | at St. John Bosco, Sep. 28 (8)
8. UPLAND (3-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 41-8 | vs. Visalia El Diamante, Friday (6)
9. CAJON (4-0) def. Oak Hills, 44-22 | vs. Heritage, Friday (9)
10. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Cathedral, 42-21 | at Chaminade, Sep. 28 (12)
11. WESTLAKE (5-0) def. Moorpark, 34-0 | vs. Grace Brethren, Friday (14)
12. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) def. San Clemente, 21-20 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Sep. 27 (15)
13. NORCO (4-1) def. Redlands East Valley, 52-37 | vs. King, Sep. 28 (16)
14. CALABASAS (3-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 42-13 | at Valencia, Friday (18)
15. CHAMINADE (2-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 56-20 | vs. Bishop Amat, Sep. 28 (13)
16. NARBONNE (2-3) def. Gardena Serra, 27-26 (2OT) | vs. Lawndale, Friday (23)
17. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) lost to Narbonne, 27-26 (2OT) | vs. Cathedral, Friday (10)
18. CAMARILLO (5-0) def. Ventura, 49-17 | vs. Lakewood, Sep. 28 (24)
19. SIERRA CANYON (3-2) def. Grace Brethren, 20-17 | at Bakersfield, Friday (25)
20. VISTA MURRIETA (2-2) def. Madison 34-6 | vs. Loyola, Friday (NR)
21. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1) def. Carson, 24-14 | at Tesoro, Friday (21)
22. LONG BEACH POLY (3-2) def. Millikan, 46-15 | at Long Beach Wilson, Friday (22)
23. SERVITE (3-1) lost to Villa Park, 28-14 | vs. Mater Dei (at Cerritos College), Sep. 28 (11)
24. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) lost to Orem, 51-46 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Sep. 28 (17)
25. CATHEDRAL (4-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 42-21 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (19)