How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.
Rk.; School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (2-0); at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; vs. Baltimore St. Frances, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); at San Mateo Serra, Saturday; vs. Pittsburgh, Friday
3. MISSION VIEJO (4-0); def. Highland, 63-6; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 55-28; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 21
5. JSERRA (4-0); def. San Diego Lincoln, 28-19; at Damien, Friday
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); def. Oaks Christian, 37-17; at Leuzinger, Friday
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2); vs. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, Saturday; Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 21
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21
9. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); idle; at Oaks Christian, Thursday
10. SERVITE (4-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 38-17; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 27
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 37-17; vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday
12. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Mesa, 42-0; at Riverside King, Thursday
13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); lost to Bishop Amat, 47-42; at Temecula Valley, Friday
14. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Beaumont, 28-19; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday
15. CHAPARRAL (3-0); def. Temecula Valley, 56-2; at Great Oak, Friday
16. SAN CLEMENTE (2-2); def. Corona del Mar, 28-0; vs. Chino Hills, Friday
17. SIMI VALLEY (4-0); def. Saugus, 49-0; at Thousand Oaks, Friday
18. CHARTER OAK (3-1); lost to Yorba Linda, 29-28; at Mira Mesa, Sept. 27
19. DOWNEY (3-0); vs. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, Friday; Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, Friday
20. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); def. St. Paul, 38-13; vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Sept. 21
21. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday; at Oak Hills, Friday
22. INGLEWOOD (3-0); vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday
23. DAMIEN (3-1); lost to Mira Costa, 34-30; vs. JSerra, Friday
24. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 44-14; at Ventura, Sept. 26
25. UPLAND (2-2); lost to Long Beach Millikan, 37-27; at Apple Valley, Thursday
