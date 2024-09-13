How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

25. UPLAND (2-2); lost to Long Beach Millikan, 37-27; at Apple Valley, Thursday

23. DAMIEN (3-1); lost to Mira Costa, 34-30; vs. JSerra, Friday

22. INGLEWOOD (3-0); vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday; at Oak Hills, Friday

20. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); def. St. Paul, 38-13; vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Sept. 21

18. CHARTER OAK (3-1); lost to Yorba Linda, 29-28; at Mira Mesa, Sept. 27

13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); lost to Bishop Amat, 47-42; at Temecula Valley, Friday

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2); lost to Santa Margarita, 37-17; vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 55-28; at Sierra Canyon, Sept. 21

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); at San Mateo Serra, Saturday; vs. Pittsburgh, Friday

1. MATER DEI (2-0); at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; vs. Baltimore St. Frances, Friday

Rk.; School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.

