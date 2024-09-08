Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei's Tomuhini Topui raises his right arm as the Monarchs begin to celebrate their win over Bishop Gorman.
Mater Dei’s Tomuhini Topui (52) starts the celebration in win over Bishop Gorman.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. Bishop Gorman, 31-15; at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 38-28; at San Mateo Serra, Saturday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 46-0; at Highland, Friday; 3

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 15-13; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 4

5. JSERRA (3-0); def. Clovis North, 35-6; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Southwestern College, Friday; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 56-20; vs. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, Saturday; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21; 8

9. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); def. Long Beach Poly, 27-21; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 19; 9

10. SERVITE (3-0); def. Chaminade, 14-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Coast College, Friday; 10

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 11

12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); idle; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday; 12

13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0); def. Orange Vista, 28-22; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 14

14. OAK HILLS (3-0); def. Palmdale, 56-6; vs. Citrus Valley, Friday; 13

15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); idle; vs. Temecula Valley, Thursday; 15

16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-2); lost to La Costa Canyon, 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, Friday; 16

17. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 62-10; vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons, Friday; 18

18. CHARTER OAK (3-0); def. Muir, 38-21; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 20

19. DOWNEY (3-0); def. Long Beach Millikan, 68-67; vs. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, Friday; 21

20. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1); lost to Mililani (Hawaii), 27-24; at St. Paul, Friday; 22

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); def. S.F. Riordan, 42-34; vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday; 23

22. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carson, 34-21; vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday; 24

23. DAMIEN (3-0); def. St. Paul, 37-10; vs. Mira Costa, Friday; NR

24. NEWBURY PARK (3-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 36-3; vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday; 25

25. UPLAND (2-1); lost to Villa Park, 34-33; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 17

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

