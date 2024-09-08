The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

25. UPLAND (2-1); lost to Villa Park, 34-33; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 17

22. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carson, 34-21; vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday; 24

21. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); def. S.F. Riordan, 42-34; vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday; 23

20. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1); lost to Mililani (Hawaii), 27-24; at St. Paul, Friday; 22

17. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 62-10; vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons, Friday; 18

16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-2); lost to La Costa Canyon, 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, Friday; 16

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 11

10. SERVITE (3-0); def. Chaminade, 14-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Coast College, Friday; 10

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21; 8

6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 6

5. JSERRA (3-0); def. Clovis North, 35-6; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Southwestern College, Friday; 5

Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

