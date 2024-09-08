The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk., School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank
1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. Bishop Gorman, 31-15; at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 38-28; at San Mateo Serra, Saturday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 46-0; at Highland, Friday; 3
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 15-13; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 4
5. JSERRA (3-0); def. Clovis North, 35-6; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Southwestern College, Friday; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 6
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 56-20; vs. Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, Saturday; 7
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21; 8
9. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); def. Long Beach Poly, 27-21; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 19; 9
10. SERVITE (3-0); def. Chaminade, 14-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Coast College, Friday; 10
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 11
12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); idle; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday; 12
13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0); def. Orange Vista, 28-22; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 14
14. OAK HILLS (3-0); def. Palmdale, 56-6; vs. Citrus Valley, Friday; 13
15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); idle; vs. Temecula Valley, Thursday; 15
16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-2); lost to La Costa Canyon, 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, Friday; 16
17. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 62-10; vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons, Friday; 18
18. CHARTER OAK (3-0); def. Muir, 38-21; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 20
19. DOWNEY (3-0); def. Long Beach Millikan, 68-67; vs. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, Friday; 21
20. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1); lost to Mililani (Hawaii), 27-24; at St. Paul, Friday; 22
21. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); def. S.F. Riordan, 42-34; vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday; 23
22. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carson, 34-21; vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday; 24
23. DAMIEN (3-0); def. St. Paul, 37-10; vs. Mira Costa, Friday; NR
24. NEWBURY PARK (3-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 36-3; vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday; 25
25. UPLAND (2-1); lost to Villa Park, 34-33; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday; 17
