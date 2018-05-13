The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top boys' baseball teams in the Southland:
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (26-3); Expected No. 1 seed on 16-game win streak; 2
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-7); Will have to replace injured shortstop Zach Lew; 3
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (25-5); Josh Hahn ready to rise up for Oilers; 3
4. LA MIRADA (25-3-1); Beware of talented sophomores; 5
5. EL TORO (21-7-1); Defending D1 champs remain dangerous; 7
6. MIRA COSTA (27-3); Lots of pitching for D1 playoffs; 6
7. BECKMAN (22-3-1); McLain brothers must be dealt with; 8
8. PALM DESERT (23-4); Don't underestimate the team from the desert; 9
9. SOUTH HILLS (21-6); Brandon Dieter is ready to go; 10
10. CRESCENTA VALLEY (23-4); Sweep of Arcadia says Falcons are for real; NR
11. ARCADIA (23-2); Apaches still team to beat in Division 3; 1
12. SERVITE (19-11); Someone will have to beat P Christian Ciuffetelli; 12
13. CORONA (21-8); Big VIII League champs; 13
14. ALEMANY (17-11); Warriors will give the ball to Blaine Traxel; 14
15. SOUTH TORRANCE (25-4); Team to beat in Division 4; 17
16. CAMARILLO (23-5); Marmonte League co-champs; 20
17. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (20-9); Second place in South Coast; 16
18. HART (18-12); Can make noise in Division 1; 18
19. CYPRESS (21-8-1); Shared league title; 19
20. ETIWANDA (20-7); Sweep of Damien says Eagles are peaking; 22
21. TESORO (21-9-1); Ready for D2 playoffs; 23
22. YUCAIPA (23-5); Co-champs in Citrus Belt League; 11
23. MARANATHA (22-4); Junior Dawson Netz is 8-0 with 0.12 ERA; NR
24. JSERRA (18-13); Second place in Trinity League; 24
25. SIERRA CANYON (25-3); On a 19-game win streak; NR
