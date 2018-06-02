State records in jeopardy after preliminaries at track and field championships

The time has come to celebrate, as the 100th CIF state track and field championships began Friday.
Buchanan High has served as a fine host venue, and with the arrival of the centennial, the school and the CIF took additional steps to make the meet special.
On Hollywood Boulevard, stars embedded into the sidewalk remember those who made a name for themselves in pop culture.
For this specific meet, Veterans Memorial Stadium has its own Walk of Fame, as the ramp leading to the north stands was sporting crests, each containing the state-meet record for a specific event coming into Friday’s preliminaries.
Great names have graced the pavement, and there are those that aspire to force their way into the record books this weekend.
Yucaipa’s Asani Hampton is on that list. The Michigan commit finished with a time of 10.34 seconds to deliver the top overall time in the boys’ 100-meter dash.
The senior sprinter tested the meet record of 10.30, which has stood since San Diego Southwest’s Riley Washington accomplished the feat in 1992.
Hampton set a personal record of 10.26 in the Citrus Belt League finals. That time fell just shy of the state record, set by Hawthorne’s Henry Thomas in 1985.
A stacked field will oppose Hampton in the sprints. Murrieta Mesa’s Christian Shakir-Ricks showed great closing speed to chase down Hampton in their 200 heat, winning in 21 seconds flat.
“It’s going to be pretty awesome,” Hampton said of Saturday’s finals. “Everyone should tune in to watch because it’s going to be an event.”
Upland senior Jada Hicks qualified for the state meet in the 100 hurdles in all four of her seasons. The event has taken on extra meaning for her, as she was part of the state-leading girls’ 400 relay team. Upland failed to advance out of the Southern Section Division 1 finals, as injuries took their toll.
“It’s sad,” Hicks said of missing out on state as a relay unit. “I stopped my whole warmup today to watch the 4x100s, and I was like, ‘Dang, we could have been there.’
“I think of it as, ‘I’m going to come out here and run my race for my girls. I’m here doing our thing for us.’”
Hicks, bound for Nevada Las Vegas, excelled in her main event, running the nation’s second-fastest time in the high hurdles this season at 13.24 seconds.
“I came into this weekend thinking, ‘OK, I’m going to hit 13.2 at finals,’” Hicks added. “Since I hit it at prelims, I’m going to try, I’m going to say 13.1.”
The meet record of 13.03 has belonged to Vashti Thomas of Mt. Pleasant since 2007.
Spectators were left in awe from the get-go on the track, as the girls’ 400 relay team of Gardena Serra ran 45.74 to move into eighth in the nation.
The boys’ 400 relay hometown favorite of Clovis North recorded the fifth-fastest time in the state this season at 41.16 seconds.
Loomis Del Oro’s Cathilyn McIntosh beat the field by three seconds in the girls’ 800. Her time of 2:07.64 clocked in as fourth-best nationally.
Fowler’s Jocelynn Budwig muscled up for big marks to claim the top seed in the girls’ shotput (46-10½) and discus throw (174-2).
The boys’ high jump state record (7-41/2 by Mt. Pleasant’s Darius Carbin in 2016) could be threatened Saturday, as Mission Viejo Trabuco Hills’ Sean Lee (7-3) will unleash his final salvo. In three previous appearances at the state meet, he has never finished worse than third.