Top high school football games this week

A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland:

Friday

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (2-0) vs. Bellflower St. John Bosco (2-0) at Long Beach Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (Prime Ticket): Bishop Gorman has never lost with Ohio State commit Tate Martell as its quarterback. After consecutive 15-0 seasons, the Gaels face their toughest challenge from a Braves team that has size and strength up front. There’s lots of speed and talent on both sides. Keeping Martell in check is key. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Palos Verdes (2-0) at Harbor City Narbonne (2-0), 7 p.m. (Time Warner Cable Channel 84): Narbonne’s defense is very good against the run, and Palos Verdes has some injury issues in its backfield. A veteran defense gives Palos Verdes a chance. A win by Narbonne would launch the Gauchos on a run toward an unbeaten season. The pick: Narbonne.