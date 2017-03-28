The all-Los Angeles Times girls' basketball team for 2017

All-Los Angeles Times girls’ basketball team:

Ayanna Clark, Long Beach Poly, 6-4, Sr.: USC-bound Clark, a McDonald’s All-American, averaged 15.6 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Jasmine Jones, Long Beach Poly, 6-0, Sr.: Loyola Marymount signee has been a dominating figure in Southern California basketball. She helped Poly win the Open Division title, averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Jayla Ruffus-Milner, Harvard-Westlake, 5-11, Jr.: She helped lead the Wolverines to the Open Division championship game, averaging 15.0 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Chelsey Gipson, Palisades, 5-6, Sr.: Loyola Marymount signee was the City Section player of the year. Known for her three-point shooting, she averaged 24.4 points.

Charisma Osborne, Windward, 5-8, So.: What an impact she made, leading the Wildcats to the state Division I championship with her offensive and defensive wizardry. She averaged 20.5 points and made 88 threes.

Kianna Smith, Troy, 6-0, Sr.: The McDonald’s All-American headed to California averaged 21.3 points and made 44 threes.

Aubrey Knight, Ventura, 6-1, Sr.: A Colorado signee, Knight was the MVP of the Channel League. She averaged 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Mikaylah Wilson, Etiwanda, 5-10, Sr.: Known for her versatility, the San Jose State-bound Wilson averaged 16 points and nine rebounds.

Jayda Adams, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 5-11, Sr.: The Duke-bound Adams has been a four-year standout for the Monarchs, who lost in the state Division II final. She was co-MVP of the Trinity League, averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Triann Thompson, Lakeside, 5-7, Sr.: USC signee was a standout point guard. She averaged 19.2 points and 4.1 assists.

