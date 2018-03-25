Windward surges to state title

It was a play straight out of the new modern basketball player. Charisma Osborne, L.A. Windward's talented junior guard, executed a behind-the-back pass on a drive to McKayla Williams, resulting in a layup on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center during a run of 10 unanswered points by the Wildcats.
And she was just getting started. There were consecutive threes she made midway through the third quarter in an NBA arena setting. Forget it was the Open Division championship game.
"She was fabulous," the opposing coach, Doc Scheppler, said.
This has become the norm for a player whom many consider the MVP in California girls' basketball this season.
Osborne finished with 26 points, making six of eight three-point attempts, as Windward (27-3) won the Open Division title with a 58-47 win over Los Altos Pinewood.
Kamil English made a critical three to halt a Pinewood comeback bid and finished with 14 points.
"These girls have been committed to improvement and working hard," Windward coach Vanessa Nygaard said.
Osborne is front and center on improvement. Last season, she was a shooter. This season, "she has a complete game," Nygaard said.
Said Osborne: "It's insane. I know people didn't expect us to get this far. We just wanted to prove people wrong."
Redondo wins Division II title
With tape attached to both thumbs, 5-foot-4 sophomore Alyssa Munn of Redondo looked ready to participate in a boxing match. But she should have been holding a baton instead of dribbling a basketball the way she was conducting and directing her teammates to their first girls' state title in school history.
"She's phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal," coach Marcelo Enriquez said. "The best thing about her is she keeps her composure."
Munn scored 17 points and made seven of eight free throws to lead Redondo past Chico Pleasanta Valley 57-42 in the Division II final at Golden 1 Center.
"I wish we had an answer for No. 3," Pleasant Valley coach Bob Paddock said.
Redondo (31-5) opened a double-digit lead only to see Pleasant Valley close to within five points in the third quarter. The Sea Hawks used their superior depth to wear down and hold off Pleasant Valley.
"I was so proud of our effort," Enriquez said. "Our kids did a phenomenal job defensively."
Redondo made 14 of 17 free throws. Dylan Horton and Jasmine Davis each contributed 11 points. Sirena Tuitele led Pleasant Valley (25-5) with 21 points.
