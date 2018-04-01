Advertisement

The Times' high school baseball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
By
Apr 01, 2018 | 1:55 PM

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk; TEAM (Record) Comment (last ranking)

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (13-2); 13 consecutive wins gets you No. 1 ranking; 2

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-0); Begin play in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 1

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Face Corona Santiago on Tuesday; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-2); Won National High School Invitational; 19

5. ETIWANDA (7-1); vs. SO Notre Dame on Tuesday; 5

6. EL TORO (9-3-1); Ben Ziv is 2-0 with 0.37 ERA; 6

7. SERVITE (9-3); Begin play in National Classic; 7

8. ARCADIA (11-0); Jeffrey Castillo; 8

9. MIRA COSTA (11-1); Dropped first game to Gahr; 3

10. LA MIRADA (10-1-1); Face Vista Murrieta in Boras Classic; 10

11. CHAMINADE (9-2); Play Buena on Wednesday; 11

12. WEST RANCH (11-2); Play Mater Dei in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 12

13. ALISO NIGUEL (12-3); Play in National Classic on Monday; 16

14. CORONA (11-4); Play in National Classic on Monday; 9

15. BECKMAN (9-2-1); Face Corona del Mar on Tuesday; 18

16. TEMECULA VALLEY (12-1); Carson Frazier is having big season on mound; 24

17. CORONA SANTIAGO (9-5); Start play in Boras Classic; 14

18. SAN CLEMENTE (11-4); Face Capistrano Valley on Wednesday; 17

19. ESPERANZA (11-4); Won Lions tournament championship; 25

20. SOUTH HILLS (8-2); Nate Salas is hitting .526; 20

21. KING (7-5); 4-1 start in Big VIII League; NR

22. YUCAIPA (13-3); Junior Anthony Gibbons has 20 hits; NR

23. BIRMINGHAM (13-5); Showing very good pitching depth; NR

24. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-3); Showing signs of life; NR

25. GAHR (6-6); Making progress despite tough schedule NR

