The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk; TEAM (Record) Comment (last ranking)
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (13-2); 13 consecutive wins gets you No. 1 ranking; 2
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-0); Begin play in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 1
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Face Corona Santiago on Tuesday; 4
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-2); Won National High School Invitational; 19
5. ETIWANDA (7-1); vs. SO Notre Dame on Tuesday; 5
6. EL TORO (9-3-1); Ben Ziv is 2-0 with 0.37 ERA; 6
7. SERVITE (9-3); Begin play in National Classic; 7
8. ARCADIA (11-0); Jeffrey Castillo; 8
9. MIRA COSTA (11-1); Dropped first game to Gahr; 3
10. LA MIRADA (10-1-1); Face Vista Murrieta in Boras Classic; 10
11. CHAMINADE (9-2); Play Buena on Wednesday; 11
12. WEST RANCH (11-2); Play Mater Dei in Boras Classic on Tuesday; 12
13. ALISO NIGUEL (12-3); Play in National Classic on Monday; 16
14. CORONA (11-4); Play in National Classic on Monday; 9
15. BECKMAN (9-2-1); Face Corona del Mar on Tuesday; 18
16. TEMECULA VALLEY (12-1); Carson Frazier is having big season on mound; 24
17. CORONA SANTIAGO (9-5); Start play in Boras Classic; 14
18. SAN CLEMENTE (11-4); Face Capistrano Valley on Wednesday; 17
19. ESPERANZA (11-4); Won Lions tournament championship; 25
20. SOUTH HILLS (8-2); Nate Salas is hitting .526; 20
21. KING (7-5); 4-1 start in Big VIII League; NR
22. YUCAIPA (13-3); Junior Anthony Gibbons has 20 hits; NR
23. BIRMINGHAM (13-5); Showing very good pitching depth; NR
24. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-3); Showing signs of life; NR
25. GAHR (6-6); Making progress despite tough schedule NR