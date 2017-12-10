The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Next game (last ranking)
1. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (5-0) at Misson Prep tourney, Friday (1)
2. MATER DEI (5-0); City of Palms tourney, Dec. 19 (2)
3. WESTCHESTER (7-1) at Tarkanian Classic, Dec. 20 (5)
4. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (6-0) at Tarkanian Classic, Dec. 20 (5)
5. FAIRFAX (5-1) at Iolani tournament, Saturday (7)
6 SIERRA CANYON (1-1) vs. Bonita at La Canada, Tuesday (3)
7. DAMIEN (6-0) vs. Village Christian at La Canada, Tuesday (8)
8. SANTA MARGARITA (7-1) at Moreau Catholic, Friday (9)
9. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-0) at Orlando, Fla. tourney, Dec. 18 (19)
10. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0) at St. Paul, Friday (23)
11. CRESPI (9-1) at Arizona Mesa, Dec. 19 (6)
12. OAK PARK (6-2) vs. Findlay Prep in Arizona, Friday (10)
3. PASADENA (3-1) at Tarkanian Classic, Dec. 20 (9)
14. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) at Harvard-Westlake, Friday (13)
15. TAFT (10-0) at Iolani tournament, Friday (14)
16. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1) vs Corona Centennial, Friday. (15 )
17. CHINO HILLS (3-3) at Tarkanian Classic, Dec. 20 (16)
18. REDONDO (3-1) at Camarillo, Tuesday (18)
19. ST. ANTHONY (7-1) at Gardena Serra, Friday (18)
20. LONG BEACH POLY (6-2); vs. Compton, Dec. 18 (17)
21. MAYFAIR (2-2) At North Orange County tourney, Monday (20)
22. DOMINGUEZ (2-2) at Washington, Wednesday (21)
23. ETIWANDA (5-1) vs. Redlands at Colony, Tuesday (NR)
24. LAGUNA BEACH (7-0) at Buena Park, Wednesday (24)
25. ESPERANZA (7-0) at Woodbridge, Tuesday (25)