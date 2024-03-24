Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake rounds the bases.
Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake is batting above .400 this season.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (9-1); Ebel brothers make big first impression; 2

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1-1); Bryce Rainer hitting above .400; 3

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-3); Two losses to Santa Margarita; 1

4. SAN DIMAS (14-2); Ten-game winning streak; 5

5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Hitters come through vs. Orange Lutheran; 10

6. JSERRA (8-5-1); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei; 6

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (9-4); Sophomore CJ Weinstein leads team in hitting; 7

8. WESTLAKE (10-2); Lost two of three to Calabasas; 4

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2); Matthew Bernath has 20 hits on season; 8

10. LA MIRADA (10-3); Matadores are surging; 15

11. ARLINGTON (12-1); Earned a sweep of Ramona; 16

12. MARANATHA (8-2); Zack Strickland’s hitting, pitching has been very good; 13

13. HART (15-3); Troy Cooper struck out 12 in five innings; 18

14. BISHOP AMAT (11-2); 7-1 record in Del Rey League; 12

15. LOS ALAMITOS (11-3); Faces Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach; 19

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-3); Won two of three from Servite; 17

17. La SALLE (10-4); Andy Nieto picks up 400th coaching victory; 14

18. CALABASAS (8-5); Big pitching performance by Jordan Kingston; 24

19. SOUTH HILLS (11-4); Hitting attack comes alive; 25

20. CYPRESS (8-5-1); 3-1 start in Empire League; 20

21. CHAMINADE (11-4); Vinny Van der Wel is having huge season; 21

22. BIRMINGHAM (9-3); Patriots have become City Section favorite; NR

23. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (10-4); Matthew Futami threw no-hitter; NR

24. MATER DEI (7-5); Monarchs having trouble closing games; 9

25. SAN JUAN HILLS (13-1); Pitchers have thrown nine shutouts; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

