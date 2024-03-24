The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (9-1); Ebel brothers make big first impression; 2
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-1-1); Bryce Rainer hitting above .400; 3
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-3); Two losses to Santa Margarita; 1
4. SAN DIMAS (14-2); Ten-game winning streak; 5
5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Hitters come through vs. Orange Lutheran; 10
6. JSERRA (8-5-1); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei; 6
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (9-4); Sophomore CJ Weinstein leads team in hitting; 7
8. WESTLAKE (10-2); Lost two of three to Calabasas; 4
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2); Matthew Bernath has 20 hits on season; 8
10. LA MIRADA (10-3); Matadores are surging; 15
11. ARLINGTON (12-1); Earned a sweep of Ramona; 16
12. MARANATHA (8-2); Zack Strickland’s hitting, pitching has been very good; 13
13. HART (15-3); Troy Cooper struck out 12 in five innings; 18
14. BISHOP AMAT (11-2); 7-1 record in Del Rey League; 12
15. LOS ALAMITOS (11-3); Faces Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach; 19
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-3); Won two of three from Servite; 17
17. La SALLE (10-4); Andy Nieto picks up 400th coaching victory; 14
18. CALABASAS (8-5); Big pitching performance by Jordan Kingston; 24
19. SOUTH HILLS (11-4); Hitting attack comes alive; 25
20. CYPRESS (8-5-1); 3-1 start in Empire League; 20
21. CHAMINADE (11-4); Vinny Van der Wel is having huge season; 21
22. BIRMINGHAM (9-3); Patriots have become City Section favorite; NR
23. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (10-4); Matthew Futami threw no-hitter; NR
24. MATER DEI (7-5); Monarchs having trouble closing games; 9
25. SAN JUAN HILLS (13-1); Pitchers have thrown nine shutouts; NR
