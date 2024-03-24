The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. SAN JUAN HILLS (13-1); Pitchers have thrown nine shutouts; NR

22. BIRMINGHAM (9-3); Patriots have become City Section favorite; NR

21. CHAMINADE (11-4); Vinny Van der Wel is having huge season; 21

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-3); Won two of three from Servite; 17

13. HART (15-3); Troy Cooper struck out 12 in five innings; 18

12. MARANATHA (8-2); Zack Strickland’s hitting, pitching has been very good; 13

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2); Matthew Bernath has 20 hits on season; 8

8. WESTLAKE (10-2); Lost two of three to Calabasas; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4-1); Hitters come through vs. Orange Lutheran; 10

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-3); Two losses to Santa Margarita; 1

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake is batting above .400 this season.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.