How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. Santa Margarita, 70-35 | vs. St. John Bosco (at El Camino College), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 42-21 | vs. Mater Dei (at El Camino College), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 72-33 | vs. Corona Santiago, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (7-0) def. Tesoro, 42-6 | at San Juan Hills, Friday

5. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-1) lost to Upland, 30-23 | at Los Osos, Friday

6. CHAMINADE (5-1) Did not play | at Loyola, Friday

7. JSERRA (6-0) def. Servite, 52-36 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

8. SERVITE (5-1) lost to JSerra, 52-36 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Cerritos College), Friday

9. UPLAND (6-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 30-23 | vs. Damien, Friday

10. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1) def. Long Beach Cabrillo, 49-0 | at Compton, Friday

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-21 | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Friday

12. CALABASAS (6-0) def. Westlake, 52-14 | vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday

13. SAN CLEMENTE (6-0) Did not play | vs. Tesoro, Friday

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) | lost to Mater Dei, 70-35 vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-2) | lost to Corona Centennial, 72-33 at Corona, Friday

16. VALENCIA (5-1) def. Hart , 42-14 | vs. Golden Valley, Friday

17. NARBONNE (3-3) def. Carson, 48-13 | vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday

18. PARACLETE (6-1) def. Vasquez, 61-6 (Thur.) | vs. Viewpoint (at Antelope Valley College), Friday

19. HERITAGE (5-1) def. Lakeside, 60-7 | at Elsinore, Friday

20. CHARTER OAK (6-0) def. Diamond Ranch, 14-7 | at Los Altos, Friday

21. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) def. Loyola, 13-10 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

22. EDISON (4-2) def Huntington Beach, 63-0 (Thur.) | at Newport Harbor, Friday

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2) def. Newbury Park, 48-0 | at Camarillo, Oct. 20

24. BISHOP AMAT (2-5) def. SO Notre Dame, 31-17 | vs. Crespi, Friday

25. LA HABRA (4-2) def. Sunny Hills, 42-3 | vs. Troy, Friday