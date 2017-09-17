TELEVISION
The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high schools football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (W-L) Result Next game (last week’s ranking)

1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Bergen Catholic, 62-14 | vs. Stockton St. Mary's (at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara), Saturday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-1) def. Dorsey, 69-14 | at Washington (D.C.) St. John's, Saturday (2)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. Narbonne, 52-6 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 6 (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 12-7 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (4)

5. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 31-7 | vs. Citrus Hill, Friday (5)

6. CHAMINADE (3-1) def. Bakersfield, 43-14 | at Crespi, Friday (6)

7. JSERRA (4-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 26-9 | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday (8)

8. SERVITE (4-0) def. Villa Park, 47-14 | at Garfield, Friday (9)

9. UPLAND (4-0) def. La Mirada, 49-7 | at Great Oak, Friday (10)

10. LONG BEACH POLY (2-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 12-7 | at Millikan, Friday (7)

11. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Newbury Park, 48-7 | vs. Bakersfield, Friday (12)

12. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 62-27 | vs. Palos Verdes (at El Camino College) (13)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-0) def. Norco, 41-28 | vs. Heritage (at Orange Coast College), Friday (14)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) def. Mayfair, 49-3 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (15)

15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (2-1) def. Alta Loma, 41-6 | at La Quinta, Friday (16)

16. NARBONNE (2-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 52-6 | vs. Honolulu St. Louis (at Aloha Stadium), Sat. (11)

17. GARDENA SERRA (1-2) idle | at Alemany, Friday (17)

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) def. Alemany, 30-24 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday (19)

19. PARACLETE (3-1) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-28 | vs. Tehachapi (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (20)

20. CALABASAS (3-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 48-29 | at El Camino Real, Friday (21)

21. HERITAGE (4-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 50-29 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (23)

22. CHARTER OAK (4-0) def. Damien, 23-0 | vs. South Hills, Friday (24)

23. EDISON (3-1) def. San Juan Hills, 28-0 | at San Clemente, Sep. 29 (25)

24. LOYOLA (3-1) def. Cathedral, 17-7 | at Sherman OaksNotre Dame, Friday (NR)

25. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. Birmingham, 40-21 | vs. Moorpark, Friday (NR)

