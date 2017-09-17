The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high schools football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (W-L) Result Next game (last week’s ranking)
1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Bergen Catholic, 62-14 | vs. Stockton St. Mary's (at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara), Saturday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-1) def. Dorsey, 69-14 | at Washington (D.C.) St. John's, Saturday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. Narbonne, 52-6 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 6 (3)
4. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 12-7 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (4)
5. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 31-7 | vs. Citrus Hill, Friday (5)
6. CHAMINADE (3-1) def. Bakersfield, 43-14 | at Crespi, Friday (6)
7. JSERRA (4-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 26-9 | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday (8)
8. SERVITE (4-0) def. Villa Park, 47-14 | at Garfield, Friday (9)
9. UPLAND (4-0) def. La Mirada, 49-7 | at Great Oak, Friday (10)
10. LONG BEACH POLY (2-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 12-7 | at Millikan, Friday (7)
11. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Newbury Park, 48-7 | vs. Bakersfield, Friday (12)
12. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 62-27 | vs. Palos Verdes (at El Camino College) (13)
13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-0) def. Norco, 41-28 | vs. Heritage (at Orange Coast College), Friday (14)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) def. Mayfair, 49-3 | vs. Mission Viejo (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (15)
15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (2-1) def. Alta Loma, 41-6 | at La Quinta, Friday (16)
16. NARBONNE (2-2) lost to Corona Centennial, 52-6 | vs. Honolulu St. Louis (at Aloha Stadium), Sat. (11)
17. GARDENA SERRA (1-2) idle | at Alemany, Friday (17)
18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) def. Alemany, 30-24 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday (19)
19. PARACLETE (3-1) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-28 | vs. Tehachapi (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (20)
20. CALABASAS (3-0) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 48-29 | at El Camino Real, Friday (21)
21. HERITAGE (4-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 50-29 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (23)
22. CHARTER OAK (4-0) def. Damien, 23-0 | vs. South Hills, Friday (24)
23. EDISON (3-1) def. San Juan Hills, 28-0 | at San Clemente, Sep. 29 (25)
24. LOYOLA (3-1) def. Cathedral, 17-7 | at Sherman OaksNotre Dame, Friday (NR)
25. WESTLAKE (4-0) def. Birmingham, 40-21 | vs. Moorpark, Friday (NR)