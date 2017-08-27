The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next opponent (last rank)
1. Mater Dei (1-0) def. Bishop Amat 31-7 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Bowl, Friday (2)
2. St. John Bosco (0-1) lost to Fort Lauderdale Aquinas 9-3 (OT) | Bakersfield Garces, at Mission Viejo, Saturday (1)
3. Corona Centennial (1-0) def. Pittsburg 63-21 | vs. IMG Academy, at S.D. Cathedral, Saturday (3)
4. Mission Viejo (1-0) did not play | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday (4)
5. Rancho Cucamonga (1-0) def. Chaparral 49-14 | at Norco, Friday (6)
6. Chaminade (1-0) def. Oaks Christian 47-10 | vs. Phoenix Mountain Point, at Mission Viejo, Thursday (8)
7. Long Beach Poly (1-0) def. Los Alamitos 28-10 | at Narbonne, Friday (9)
8. JSerra (1-0) def. Corona del Mar 45-27 | vs. Alemany, Friday (10)
9. Upland (1-0) def. La Habra 35-7 | vs. Claremont, Friday (11)
10. Narbonne (1-0) def. Gardena Serra 17-14 | vs. Long Beach Poly at El Camino College, Friday (12)
11. Servite (1-0) def. Norco 35-21 | vs. American Fork (Utah), at Mission Viejo, Friday (15)
12. Gardena Serra (0-1) lost to Narbonne 17-14 | vs. Honolulu Punahou, at S.D. Cathedral, Saturday (7)
13. Eastvale Roosevelt (0-0) did not play | at Eisenhower, Friday (14)
14. Bishop Amat (0-1) lost to Mater Dei 31-7 | at Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy, Friday (13)
15. Valencia (0-0) did not play | at Palmdale, Friday (16)
16. Edison (1-0) def. Tesoro 48-47 | vs. Oaks Christian, at Huntington Beach, Friday (17)
17. San Clemente (1-0) def. Oceanside 28-18 | vs. Huntington Beach, Friday (18. )
18. Orange Lutheran (1-0) def. La Mirada 35-0 | at San Diego Cathedral, Friday (20)
19. Murrieta Valley (0-1) lost to Corona Santiago 30-28 | at Redlands, Friday (5)
20. Calabasas (1-0) def. Dorsey 35-12 | at Salesian, Friday (25)
21. Paraclete (1-0) def. Serrano 48-24 | vs. La Mesa Helix, at S.D. Cathedral, Saturday (23)
22. Cathedral (1-0) def. Santa Fe 27-3 | at Arcadia, Friday (24)
23. Santa Margarita (1-0); def. Downey, 56-0 | at Loyola, Friday (NR)
24. Heritage (1-0); def. Great Oak, 42-0 | at Oak Hills, Friday (NR )
25. Norco (0-1); lost to Servite, 35-21 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (19)