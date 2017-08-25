Narbonne fights back late to defeat Gardena Serra, 17-14

These haven’t been the best of times for Harbor City Narbonne, the City Section football power. During the summer, the Gauchos’ offense kept sputtering in passing tournaments. During a scrimmage last week against West Hills Chaminade, the defense couldn’t stop the run.

On Friday night in their season opener against Gardena Serra, Narbonne was down 14-0 late in the third quarter. The Gauchos were in a trance. They needed something or someone to ignite a spark.

Out of nowhere, Demontti Peoples came up with an interception off Serra’s backup quarterback, returned it 34 yards for a touchdown and gave his team a bolt of energy. The Gauchos rallied for a 17-14 victory, showing toughness, resiliency and a little City Section pride.

Even Narbonne fans got into the act, getting a little excited in the fourth quarter. There were repeated fights breaking out. By the end of the game, there was a robust police presence outside the stadium, from cars arriving with sirens to a helicopter circling above.

The fourth quarter was a little crazy for an opener.

Narbonne got a field goal from Edgar Ramos with 7:45 left to close to 14-10. Then Jalen Chatman scored on a one-yard plunge with 3:46 left to give the Gauchos their first lead.

What turned the game around for the Gauchos was their offensive line winning the battle in the trenches. Led by left tackle Jonah Tauanu’u, Narbonne started to run the ball behind junior Keshawn Dupree, who finished with 136 yards rushing. And sophomore Jack Brown had a decisive 43-yard run to set up Chatman’s touchdown.

The turn of events came despite passing struggles for Chatman, the reigning City Section player of the year. He was 13 for 30 for 108 yards. But what matters most for a quarterback is delivering victory, and his poise in the fourth quarter helped Narbonne win the South Bay rivalry game.

Serra had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Kalen Thomas caught a 50-yard pass to the Narbonne four-yard line. But the Gauchos’ defense forced Serra to settle for a field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left. The 27-yard try was no good.

For Serra, the cupboard never seems to be empty when it comes to football talent. As if producing the likes of Robert Woods, Adoree’ Jackson and Marqise Lee isn’t enough, you can always count on coach Scott Altenberg to unleash his latest weapons.

The Gauchos looked awestruck in the first half when Serra junior Max Williams pulled off an Jackson-like punt return, slipping three tackles and somehow ending up in the end zone to complete a 70-yard play.

Then there was Kobe Smith, a senior who plays basketball. He leaped up to take a pass away from a Narbonne defender, then kept on running for a 96-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

But Serra was unable to run the ball effectively, and inexperience in Serra’s new quarterbacks couldn’t be overcome. Blaze McKibbin passed for 265 yards.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer