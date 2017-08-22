The Southland's top high school defensive backs of 2017
Jeremiah Criddell; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Cornerback with athleticism, instincts.
Aashari Crosswell; Long Beach Poly; 6-1; 185; Sr.; Hawkins transfer takes leap up in competition.
Olaijah Griffin; Mission Viejo; 6-0; 170; Sr.; UCLA commit makes impact on both sides of ball.
Julius Irvin; Servite; 6-2; 180; Sr.; Sticks to receivers with great skill.
Chris Steele; St. John Bosco; 6-1; 175; Jr.; Student of the game with great talent.
Chase Williams; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-1; 190; Sr.; Nebraska commit is also big-time receiver.
Max Williams; Gardena Serra; 5-10; 170; Jr.; He tackles, covers and disrupts.
Jaiden Woodbey; St. John Bosco; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Committed to Ohio State.
Mykel Wright; Valencia; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Makes plays whenever the ball is near.
Best of the rest
Chris Adimora; Mayfair; 5-11; 180; Jr.; Talented safety and three-sport athlete.
Chigozie Anusieum; Sonora; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Cal commit with outstanding athleticism.
Stephan Blaylock; St. John Bosco; 5-10; 177; Sr.; UCLA commit is part of best secondary in SoCal.
Brice Brown; Dorsey; 5-10; 170; Sr.; Cornerback who tackles with power.
Jaden Dedman; Upland; 5-11; 170; Sr.; Nevada commit recorded 36 solo tackles.
Romeo Doubs; Jefferson; 6-3; 170; Sr.; Had eight interceptions last season.
Elijah Doyle; Alemany; 6-0; 188; Sr.; Arizona State commit known for his hard hits.
Ja’Lani Ellison; Reseda; 6-0; 165; Sr; Led state with 15 interceptions.
Corey Fausto; San Pedro; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Three-year starter.
Kamren Fabiculanan; Westlake; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Cornerback with size, athleticism.
Jojo Forrest; Orange Lutheran; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Has lots of speed and making rapid progress.
Elisha Guidry; Vista Murrieta; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Sprinter’s speed playing cornerback.
Nikko Hall; Calabasas; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Two-way standout.
Jhevon Hill; Cajon; 6-3; 185; Sr.; Committed to Arizona.
Marcus Johnson; Corona; 5-10; 170; Sr.; Committed to USC.
Corey Jones; Sierra Canyon; 6-0; 160; Jr.; Had six interceptions during last year’s playoffs.
Josh Madison; Newbury Park; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Powerful tackler at safety.
Trent McDuffie; Servite; 5-11; 182; Jr.; Was summer star in passing competitions.
Steve McIntosh; Alemany; 5-11; 185; Sr.; Chaminade transfer keeps improving.
Sultan Moala; Carson; 5-9; 190; Sr.; A City Section standout.
Jack Shippy; San Clemente; 6-0; 185; Sr.; Has 10.9 speed in the 100.
Dallas Taylor-Cortez; Chaminade; 6-2; 175; Sr.; He’s fast with strong tackling skills.
Jaxen Turner; Rancho Verde; 6-1; 170; Jr.; Had 10 interceptions.
Mason White; Birmingham; 6-1; 170; So.; Had he not been 13, would have started last season on varsity as a freshman.
