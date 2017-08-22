Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
The Southland's top high school defensive backs of 2017

Eric Sondheimer
Jeremiah Criddell; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-1; 185; Jr.; Cornerback with athleticism, instincts.

Aashari Crosswell; Long Beach Poly; 6-1; 185; Sr.; Hawkins transfer takes leap up in competition.

Olaijah Griffin; Mission Viejo; 6-0; 170; Sr.; UCLA commit makes impact on both sides of ball.

Julius Irvin; Servite; 6-2; 180; Sr.; Sticks to receivers with great skill.

Chris Steele; St. John Bosco; 6-1; 175; Jr.; Student of the game with great talent.

Chase Williams; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-1; 190; Sr.; Nebraska commit is also big-time receiver.

Max Williams; Gardena Serra; 5-10; 170; Jr.; He tackles, covers and disrupts.

Jaiden Woodbey; St. John Bosco; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Committed to Ohio State.

Mykel Wright; Valencia; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Makes plays whenever the ball is near.

Best of the rest

Chris Adimora; Mayfair; 5-11; 180; Jr.; Talented safety and three-sport athlete.

Chigozie Anusieum; Sonora; 6-2; 175; Sr.; Cal commit with outstanding athleticism.

Stephan Blaylock; St. John Bosco; 5-10; 177; Sr.; UCLA commit is part of best secondary in SoCal.

Brice Brown; Dorsey; 5-10; 170; Sr.; Cornerback who tackles with power.

Jaden Dedman; Upland; 5-11; 170; Sr.; Nevada commit recorded 36 solo tackles.

Romeo Doubs; Jefferson; 6-3; 170; Sr.; Had eight interceptions last season.

Elijah Doyle; Alemany; 6-0; 188; Sr.; Arizona State commit known for his hard hits.

Ja’Lani Ellison; Reseda; 6-0; 165; Sr; Led state with 15 interceptions.

Corey Fausto; San Pedro; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Three-year starter.

Kamren Fabiculanan; Westlake; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Cornerback with size, athleticism.

Jojo Forrest; Orange Lutheran; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Has lots of speed and making rapid progress.

Elisha Guidry; Vista Murrieta; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Sprinter’s speed playing cornerback.

Nikko Hall; Calabasas; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Two-way standout.

Jhevon Hill; Cajon; 6-3; 185; Sr.; Committed to Arizona.

Marcus Johnson; Corona; 5-10; 170; Sr.; Committed to USC.

Corey Jones; Sierra Canyon; 6-0; 160; Jr.; Had six interceptions during last year’s playoffs.

Josh Madison; Newbury Park; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Powerful tackler at safety.

Trent McDuffie; Servite; 5-11; 182; Jr.; Was summer star in passing competitions.

Steve McIntosh; Alemany; 5-11; 185; Sr.; Chaminade transfer keeps improving.

Sultan Moala; Carson; 5-9; 190; Sr.; A City Section standout.

Jack Shippy; San Clemente; 6-0; 185; Sr.; Has 10.9 speed in the 100.

Dallas Taylor-Cortez; Chaminade; 6-2; 175; Sr.; He’s fast with strong tackling skills.

Jaxen Turner; Rancho Verde; 6-1; 170; Jr.; Had 10 interceptions.

Mason White; Birmingham; 6-1; 170; So.; Had he not been 13, would have started last season on varsity as a freshman.

