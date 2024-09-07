High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns in win over Lakewood.
—Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Downey.
—Jalen Gallegos, Diamond Ranch: Rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Covina.
—Jarrett Sabol, Aliso Niguel: USC baseball commit rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in win over Chino.
—Samuel Richard, Crenshaw: Rushed for 144 yards and scored a touchdown in win over Hamilton.
PASSING
—Wyatt McCauley, Inglewood: Passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns in win over Carson.
—Jake Leones, Temple City: Passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns in win over Alhambra.
—Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in win over St. Paul.
—Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 345 yards and two touchdowns in win over Capistrano Vallley.
—Oscar Rios, Downey: Passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns in 69-68 win over Long Beach Millikan.
—Jacob Paisano, Hart: Completed 30 of 40 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns in win over Paraclete.
—Jeremiah Duhu, Beaumont: Passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in win over Summit.
—Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Vista.
—James Johnson, Santa Margarita: Passed for five touchdowns in win over Bakersfield Liberty.
RECEIVING
—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Recorded his fourth interception of the season and had five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
—Damani Porras, Downey: Caught seven passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in win over Millikan.
—Parker Maxwell, Hart: Caught 13 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown in win over Paraclete.
DEFENSE
—Jon Sarmiento, Palos Verdes: Made two interceptions in comeback win over Corona del Mar.
—Balen Betancourt, Newbury Park: Had three sacks in win over Oxnard Pacifica.
—Mastice Jauregui, Garfield: Had 10 tackles in win over King/Drew.
—Abduall Sanders, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Bishop Gorman.
—Andrejs Biezins, Oak Park: The first-year football player had three tackles for losses in win over Birmingham.
SPECIAL TEAMS
—William Weisberg, SO Notre Dame: Made a 39-yard field goal with five seconds left in 36-34 win over St. Francis. It was his third of the game.
