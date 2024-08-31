High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
—Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 179 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Carson.
—Matthew Rodriguez, Legacy: Gained 197 yards in 21 carries with one touchdown in win over L.A. Lincoln.
—Josh Monroe, Capistrano Valley Christian: Rushed for 268 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Irvine University.
—Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Murrieta Valley.
—Demanie Bell, Westlake: Gained 312 yards while scoring five touchdowns in 58-55 loss to Agoura.
PASSING
—Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 334 yards and six touchdowns in win over Westlake.
—Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock: Passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Monrovia.
—Corin Berry, Charter Oak: Passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chino Hills.
—Sebastian Martinez, Canyon Country Canyon: Passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns in win over Buena.
RECEIVING
—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 11 passes for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.
—Toriano Spain, Lawndale: Caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and also scored two touchdowns rushing and another on kickoff return in win over Bellflower.
—Charles Cravings, Santa Monica: Caught seven passes for 112 yards in loss to Laguna Beach.
DEFENSE
—Richard Dunn, Hamilton: After turning 14 last week, the freshman linebacker made seven tackles in win over Manual Arts.
—Emmett Corwin, Brentwood: Sophomore defensive end recorded two sacks in win over King/Drew.
—Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco: Sophomore safety had two interceptions in win over El Paso (Texas) Eastwood.
SPECIAL TEAMS
—Ryan Mendoza, Burbank: Kicked a game-winning 25-yard field goal with no time left to beat St. Genevieve.
—Noah LaBerge, Oaks Christian: Made a 50-yard field goal in loss to Sierra Canyon.
—Oscar Aguilar, Downey: Had a key blocked punt in fourth quarter in win over Orange Vista.
—Oliver Gonzalez, Oak Park: Returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in win over Saugus.
