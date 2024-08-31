High school football top performers in the Southland

Trinity League MVP Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita had 11 catches for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial on Friday night.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

Cal commit Anthony League of LB Millikan with 179 yards rushing, four TDs vs. Carson. pic.twitter.com/2eiP9XcFMl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 30, 2024

—Anthony League, Long Beach Millikan: Rushed for 179 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Carson.

—Matthew Rodriguez, Legacy: Gained 197 yards in 21 carries with one touchdown in win over L.A. Lincoln.

—Josh Monroe, Capistrano Valley Christian: Rushed for 268 yards and scored four touchdowns in win over Irvine University.

—Quaid Carr, Servite: Rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Murrieta Valley.

—Demanie Bell, Westlake: Gained 312 yards while scoring five touchdowns in 58-55 loss to Agoura.

PASSING

—Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 334 yards and six touchdowns in win over Westlake.

—Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock: Passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Monrovia.

—Corin Berry, Charter Oak: Passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chino Hills.

—Sebastian Martinez, Canyon Country Canyon: Passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns in win over Buena.

RECEIVING

The Trent Mosley https://t.co/GAdPsM2nQn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2024

—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 11 passes for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Corona Centennial.

—Toriano Spain, Lawndale: Caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and also scored two touchdowns rushing and another on kickoff return in win over Bellflower.

—Charles Cravings, Santa Monica: Caught seven passes for 112 yards in loss to Laguna Beach.

DEFENSE

—Richard Dunn, Hamilton: After turning 14 last week, the freshman linebacker made seven tackles in win over Manual Arts.

—Emmett Corwin, Brentwood: Sophomore defensive end recorded two sacks in win over King/Drew.

—Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco: Sophomore safety had two interceptions in win over El Paso (Texas) Eastwood.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Ryan Mendoza, Burbank: Kicked a game-winning 25-yard field goal with no time left to beat St. Genevieve.

—Noah LaBerge, Oaks Christian: Made a 50-yard field goal in loss to Sierra Canyon.

—Oscar Aguilar, Downey: Had a key blocked punt in fourth quarter in win over Orange Vista.

Oak Park four-sport athlete Oliver Gonzalez last night: 16 carries, 145 yards, two TDs. 96-yard kickoff return for TD. 4 catches, 65 yards, TD. Win over Saugus. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2024

—Oliver Gonzalez, Oak Park: Returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in win over Saugus.

