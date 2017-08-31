Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Mater Dei vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman is high school football's hottest ticket

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer

Friday’s top high school football games:

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (1-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (1-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (Prime Ticket): The Gaels haven’t lost to a California team since 2010. They have a 55-game winning streak overall. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a UCLA commit, is one of multiple top talents on offense and defense. Mater Dei has a young secondary that starts sophomores at the safety positions. They will need to come through. Quarterback J.T. Daniels, a USC commit, must make the right play calls to keep pace with the Gaels. The pick: Mater Dei.

Long Beach Poly (1-0) vs. Harbor City Narbonne (1-0) at El Camino College, 7 p.m.: Except for a freakishly great catch and a long punt return, Narbonne would have shut out Gardena Serra last week. The defense is outstanding with its three All-City linebackers, led by USC-bound Raymond Scott. That unit will try to make life miserable for Poly quarterback Matt Corral, who isn’t shy about throwing the deep pass. The pick: Narbonne.

