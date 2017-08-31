Mater Dei vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman is high school football's hottest ticket

Friday’s top high school football games:
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (1-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (1-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. (Prime Ticket): The Gaels haven’t lost to a California team since 2010. They have a 55-game winning streak overall. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a UCLA commit, is one of multiple top talents on offense and defense. Mater Dei has a young secondary that starts sophomores at the safety positions. They will need to come through. Quarterback J.T. Daniels, a USC commit, must make the right play calls to keep pace with the Gaels. The pick: Mater Dei.
Long Beach Poly (1-0) vs. Harbor City Narbonne (1-0) at El Camino College, 7 p.m.: Except for a freakishly great catch and a long punt return, Narbonne would have shut out Gardena Serra last week. The defense is outstanding with its three All-City linebackers, led by USC-bound Raymond Scott. That unit will try to make life miserable for Poly quarterback Matt Corral, who isn’t shy about throwing the deep pass. The pick: Narbonne.
