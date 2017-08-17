Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
The Southland's top high school running backs of 2017

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer

Khoury Bethley; Don Lugo; 5-11; 195; Sr.; Hawaii commit rushed for 2,089 yards, 25 touchdowns last season.

Justin Cauley; Venice; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Rushed for 1,344 yards, 10 touchdowns.

Travis Dye; Norco; 5-9; 170; Sr.; Oregon commit rushed for 1,878 yards, 15 touchdowns

Demetrious Flowers; St. John Bosco; 6-0; 210; Sr.; Arizona State commit is a grinder.

Tiquan Gilmore; Torres; 5-10; 165; Sr.; Has speed, vision, breakaway ability.

Charles Mincy Jr.; Dorsey; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Give him a hole and he’s gone.

Richard Newton; Palmdale; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Has speed to produce big plays.

Andrew Van Buren; Chaminade; 6-0; 215; Sr.; Boise State commit has size, strength.

Chuck Wick; Ventura; 5-9; 165; Sr.; St. Bonaventure transfer should flourish at new school.

Jordan Wilmore; Lawndale; 5-9; 190; Jr.; Rushed for 2,289 yards, 22 touchdowns.

Best of the rest

Traveon Anderson; Mayfair; 5-10; 215; Sr.; Averaged 8.5 yards, scored 15 touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell; Paraclete; 5-10; 175; Jr.; Showed off skills as a sophomore with 1,400 yards.

Daniel Carmicle; Orange Lutheran; 5-10; 205; Sr.; Had nearly 2,000 yards at Leuzinger.

KC Carr; Tustin; 6-0; 162; Sr.; They’re going to turn him loose.

Zach Charbonnet; Oaks Christian; 6-1; 200; Jr.; Had 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Sean Dollars; Rancho Cucamonga; 5-10; 185; Jr.; Averaged 11.2 yards per carry.

Moises Haynes; Valencia; 5-9; 190; Sr.; Rushed for 1,682 yards, 24 touchdowns.

Shakobe Harper; Mater Dei; 5-10; 200; Jr.; Ready to give Monarchs a running game.

Gianni Hurd; Valley Christian; 6-0; 200; Sr.; Gained 1,969 yards, scored 29 touchdowns.

Jermar Jefferson; Narbonne; 5-11; 200; Sr.; Redondo transfer has good blockers.

Kyle Jones; Upland; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Ready to go for 2,000 yards.

Justin Keeling; Valley View; 5-6; 160; Sr.; Rushed for 2,184 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Keanau Norman; Los Alamitos; 5-11; 170; Jr.; Has potential to be big-play runner.

Branden Rankins; Aquinas; 5-9; 200; Sr.; Rushed for 2,585 yards.

Markell Sayles; St. Anthony; 5-11; 190; Jr.; Averaged 10.2 yards as a sophomore.

Danny Smith; Oxnard; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Transfer is a powerful runner.

Alex Tili; Hueneme; 6-0; 195; Sr.; Rushed for 1,278 yards, 15 touchdowns.

Toa Taua; Lompoc; 5-10; 190; Sr.; Will be four-year standout.

Sal Tovar; South El Monte; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Rushed for 2,801yards, 39 touchdowns.

Sherod White; Heritage; 5-10; 175; Sr.; Helped team to 11-1 record with 15 touchdowns.

Austin Whitsett; San Clemente; 5-9; 190; Sr.; All-leaguer from state title team.

