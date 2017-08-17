The Southland's top high school running backs of 2017

The Southland's top high school running backs for 2017
Khoury Bethley; Don Lugo; 5-11; 195; Sr.; Hawaii commit rushed for 2,089 yards, 25 touchdowns last season.
Justin Cauley; Venice; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Rushed for 1,344 yards, 10 touchdowns.
Travis Dye; Norco; 5-9; 170; Sr.; Oregon commit rushed for 1,878 yards, 15 touchdowns
Demetrious Flowers; St. John Bosco; 6-0; 210; Sr.; Arizona State commit is a grinder.
Tiquan Gilmore; Torres; 5-10; 165; Sr.; Has speed, vision, breakaway ability.
Charles Mincy Jr.; Dorsey; 5-11; 175; Jr.; Give him a hole and he’s gone.
Richard Newton; Palmdale; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Has speed to produce big plays.
Andrew Van Buren; Chaminade; 6-0; 215; Sr.; Boise State commit has size, strength.
Chuck Wick; Ventura; 5-9; 165; Sr.; St. Bonaventure transfer should flourish at new school.
Jordan Wilmore; Lawndale; 5-9; 190; Jr.; Rushed for 2,289 yards, 22 touchdowns.
Best of the rest
Traveon Anderson; Mayfair; 5-10; 215; Sr.; Averaged 8.5 yards, scored 15 touchdowns.
Jamaal Bell; Paraclete; 5-10; 175; Jr.; Showed off skills as a sophomore with 1,400 yards.
Daniel Carmicle; Orange Lutheran; 5-10; 205; Sr.; Had nearly 2,000 yards at Leuzinger.
KC Carr; Tustin; 6-0; 162; Sr.; They’re going to turn him loose.
Zach Charbonnet; Oaks Christian; 6-1; 200; Jr.; Had 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Sean Dollars; Rancho Cucamonga; 5-10; 185; Jr.; Averaged 11.2 yards per carry.
Moises Haynes; Valencia; 5-9; 190; Sr.; Rushed for 1,682 yards, 24 touchdowns.
Shakobe Harper; Mater Dei; 5-10; 200; Jr.; Ready to give Monarchs a running game.
Gianni Hurd; Valley Christian; 6-0; 200; Sr.; Gained 1,969 yards, scored 29 touchdowns.
Jermar Jefferson; Narbonne; 5-11; 200; Sr.; Redondo transfer has good blockers.
Kyle Jones; Upland; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Ready to go for 2,000 yards.
Justin Keeling; Valley View; 5-6; 160; Sr.; Rushed for 2,184 yards, 27 touchdowns.
Keanau Norman; Los Alamitos; 5-11; 170; Jr.; Has potential to be big-play runner.
Branden Rankins; Aquinas; 5-9; 200; Sr.; Rushed for 2,585 yards.
Markell Sayles; St. Anthony; 5-11; 190; Jr.; Averaged 10.2 yards as a sophomore.
Danny Smith; Oxnard; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Transfer is a powerful runner.
Alex Tili; Hueneme; 6-0; 195; Sr.; Rushed for 1,278 yards, 15 touchdowns.
Toa Taua; Lompoc; 5-10; 190; Sr.; Will be four-year standout.
Sal Tovar; South El Monte; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Rushed for 2,801yards, 39 touchdowns.
Sherod White; Heritage; 5-10; 175; Sr.; Helped team to 11-1 record with 15 touchdowns.
Austin Whitsett; San Clemente; 5-9; 190; Sr.; All-leaguer from state title team.
