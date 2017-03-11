Baseball: Huntington Beach is 6-0 after after sweeping JSerra

When it comes to schedule and impressive starts, Huntington Beach has demonstrated that it might be the No. 1 team in Southern California baseball.

The Oilers (6-0) knocked off their second Trinity League team of the season, beating JSerra, 6-4 and 4-3, in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. Last week, they beat Orange Lutheran.

Josh Hahn hit a home run and finished with three RBI in the first game. Justin Brodt also homered. The Oilers used five pitchers. Nick Pratto threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out three. Christian Rodrigues had two hits and two RBI for JSerra.

In the second game, Hagen Danner had two hits and two RBI. Hahn picked up the win in relief.

Cathdral (6-0) won the Dave Moore tournament title with a 13-3 win over Pasadena. Johnny Virgen threw a complete game, striking out eight with zero walks. Omar Veloz had three hits and Gabe Gonzalez was four for four.

San Clemente defeated Cypress, 9-2. Zach Skov had four RBI.

El Toro hung on for a 4-3 win over Woodbridge. Nathan Church came on in the seventh inning and escaped a bases loaded situation to gain the save.

Newbury Park defeated Oxnard, 15-5. Jake Miller and Shay Whitcomb each contributed three RBI.

Danny Zimmerman hit two home runs and finished with six RBI in Redondo's 12-6 win over Peninsula.

Temecula Valley defeated Yucaipa, 8-4, in eight innings. Gabe Alvarez went two for two.

Corona Santiago defeated Long Beach Millikan, 10-1. Ryan Williams went four for five with four RBI.

Christian Muro went three for three but St. Francis was beaten by West Covina, 7-6.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter