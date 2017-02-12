Basketball: City Section has its first almost complete charter school playoff division

There should be a question in Jeopardy: Who are the 14 charter schools in the 16-team City Section Division V basketball playoffs?

In what has to be a first in City Section history, 14 of the 16 schools are charter schools, and few people even know they exist.

There's North Valley Military; Aspire Ollin; Gertz-Ressler; Smidt Tech; New Designs Watts; Alliance Neuwith . . . If anyone can guess their nicknames, you deserve a spot in the Guinness World Records.

It's a sign of the changing times. The City Section used be made up of 49 Los Angeles Unified School District high schools. Now there are 146 schools, of which some 40 charter schools play basketball.

When the City Section went to the competitive equity model this season, it cleared out most regular schools in Division V.

So start learning about nicknames for Camino Nuevo Dalzell and CALS Early College, among others. There should be even more new teams next season.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter