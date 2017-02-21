Basketball: Washington at Westchester playoff game moved to Wednesday

For the second time, the City Section Open Division first-round boys' basketball playoff game between Washington and host Westchester has been moved to another day.

It will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Westchester. The girls' game between University and Westchester will be played at 5:30 p.m.

It was originally scheduled for Friday but postponed because of a leaking gym and moved to Tuesday. But a previously scheduled district event on Tuesday forced the move to Wednesday. The winner advances to Saturday's semifinals at Roybal.

