Boys' basketball: Etiwanda rallies past Beverly Hills in 1AA opener

Down by 14 points at halftime, No. 1-seeded Etiwanda looked as if it was in deep trouble on Wednesday night in its Southern Section Division 1AA playoff opener at Beverly Hills.

But the Eagles always play great defense for Coach Dave Kleckner and started shutting down the Normans and rallied for a 58-48 victory. Krystian Wilson led the Eagles with 26 points.

Calabasas defeated Foothill, 58-47. Andrew Schreibman scored 19 points and Jesse Gonzales Jr. 18. Village Christian defeated Hart, 73-49, with Jordan Starr scoring 23 points. Gardena Serra defeated Lynwood, 71-60.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart defeated La Mirada, 64-56. Dawit Wilson scroed 18 points and Andre Fiels 17. Edison defeated Inglewood, 86-79. St. John Bosco defeated Santa Barbara, 75-53. Makani Whiteside scored 21 points.

Maranatha defeated Viewpoint, 70-42. Terrance Lange and Jesse Elrod each had 12 points.

In 1A, top-seeded Harvard-Westlake led by just four points at halftime before rolling to an 80-62 win over West Ranch. Cassius Stanley finished with 16 points, Mason Hooks 14 and Johnny Juzang had 13 rebounds.

Wony'a Singleton scored 17 points in Peninsula's 76-36 win over Thousand Oaks. Loyola pulled out a 63-62 overtime win over Walnut. Elo Oti and Khristion Courseault each scored 13 points. Mayfair defeated Chaminade, 58-55. KJ Martin had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles.

In 3AA, Brentwood defeated Gabrielino, 71-53. Finnley O'Rourke scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Braelee Albert added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Rancho Mirage defeated Grand Terrance, 91-56. Charles Neal scored 28 points and Bryan Talley added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

In 2AA, Windward defeated Lawndale, 70-47. Jules Bernard finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Oaks Christian defeated Camarillo, 52-50. Talin Lewis had 16 points and Jordan Jones 15. Jonah Cottrell led Camarillo with 21 points. Westlake defeated Perris, 72-69, in double overtime. Drew Brackens scored 22 points.

In 4AA, Flintridge Prep defeated Quartz Hill, 68-47. Jonathan Le had 21 points and Jake Althouse 20 points and 13 rebounds.

In the City Section in Division I, University defeated Marshall, 62-43. Rashon Crutcher scored 12 points. Crenshaw defeated Sun Valley Poly, 71-26. Granada Hills defeated View Park, 56-39. Luke Alviar had 12 points. Venice defeated South Gate, 67-62. Fremont defeated Eagle Rock, 79-44. Amar Ross had 17 points.

Sylmar defeated LACES, 97-83. Dayquan Williams scored 32 points. Ricky Jaime added 20 points.

In Division II, Central City defeated Los Angeles, 56-39. Christian Finney scored 16 points. Grant defeated Hollywood, 79-54. Avo Danielian had 28 points.

In Division III, Van Nuys defeated Wilson, 84-48. Tyree Winborn scored 31 points.

