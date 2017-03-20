Boys' basketball: Antwan January leaves Taft

Well, that was quick.

Antwan January, a 6-foot-10 junior center who became eligible in December for Taft, has checked out of school.

January's development helped Taft win the City Section Open Division consolation championship and advance to the semifinals of the Division I state playoffs.

The family decided coming to Taft in Woodland Hills was "too far" from where he lived, assistant principal Neezer McNab said.

Taft finished 27-11.

