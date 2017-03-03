Boys' basketball: Brentwood gets overtime win over Burbank on three at the buzzer

In 91 years, Burbank High has never won a basketball championship. The Bulldogs were 4.1 seconds away from celebrating a 3AA championship on Friday night. All they had to do in overtime was not let Brentwood make a three.

The Eagles inbounded the ball into the backcourt to 6-foot-5 sophomore Braelee Albert. He took one dribble, then dribbled behind his back while closely guarded by Cameron Sweeten, who switched just like he had been told by his coach. Albert somehow got up a shot beyond the top of the key and it went in as the buzzer sounded. Brentwood celebrated a 55-54 victory. Stunned Burbank players didn’t know how to react.

“We call him ‘Braelee the Beast,’” Brentwood Coach Ryan Bailey said.

Albert missed two free throws in overtime with 12.6 seconds left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have clinched victory in regulation, setting the stage for Sweeten to make a game-tying shot just before the buzzer in regulation.

But this time, Albert didn’t miss. He finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Eric Olofson had 14 points and Charley Wadler 10.

Bailey said Albert was supposed to look for Wadler, Brentwood’s best three-point shooter, but Burbank did a terrific job on defense.

“He chucked it up there and it went in,” Burbank Coach Jamayne Potts said.

Burbank received 18 points from Faraz Khandaker.

