Boys' basketball: Chino Hills winning streak reaches 60

Chino Hills (25-0) won its 60th consecutive game on Friday night, defeating Upland, 91-60, in a Baseline League game.

LiAngelo Ball scored 29 points, LaMelo Ball 25, Eli Scott 16 and Onyeka Okongwu 12. Next up is a Saturday night game against Oak Hill at Mater Dei.

Damien rolled to a 102-72 win over Los Osos. Cameron Shelton scored 31 points. Etiwanda defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 70-57.

In the Mission League, Chaminade defeated St. Francis, 68-53. KJ Martin had 18 points. Joey Walsh led St. Francis with 15. Loyola defeated Notre Dame, 65-59. Khristion Courseault had 15 points. Alemany defeated Crespi 77-52. DJ McDonald and Brandon Davis had 16 points each.

KZ Okpala poured in 45 points in Esperanza's 67-61 win over Foothill.

In the Foothill League, Zach Phipps scored 25 points in Saugus' 69-57 win over Golden Valley.

Sean Estes scored 22 points in La Canada's 56-36 win over Monrovia.

Oak Park defeated Moorpark, 72-33. Wes Slajchert scored 21 points and Riley Battin had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Thousand Oaks defeated Calabasas, 63-59. Jack Roggin scored 21 points for Calabasas.

Oaks Christian defeated Newbury Park, 54-45. Talin Lewis and Jordan Jones had 13 points each. Westlake defeated Agoura, 46-45. Adam Hess led the way with 15 points.

In the West Valley League, Devante Doutrive finished with 34 points and Devonaire Doutrive had 26 as Birmingham clinched at least a tie for the West Valley League championship with a 116-81 thrashing of Taft. Antwan January had 31 points for Taft. Cleveland defeated Granada Hills, 40-38. El Camino Real defeated Chatsworth, 55-38.

In the Coliseum League, Crenshaw defeated Manual Arts, 56-51. Chris Kendrick scored 12 points. Dorsey edged Fremont, 73-71. Jaelan Stringer scored 20 points for Fremont.

In the Western League, Fairfax defeated LACES, 64-18. Robert McRae had 17 points. The Lions received news that standout guard Ethan Anderson, sidelined for two weeks with a knee injury, will be able to return next week. Westchester defeated Venice, 56-31. Luis Rodriguez scored 20 points.

In the East Valley League, Grant defeated Verdugo Hills, 72-60. Avo Danielian had 25 points.

In the Valley Mission League, Van Nuys defeated Sylmar, 60-54. Tyree Winborn finished with 25 points.

In the Nike Extravaganza, Rancho Mirage defeated Rolling Hills Prep, 58-52, in overtime. Charles Neal scored 30 points. Mater Dei defeated Village Christian, 74-42. Bol Bol scored 19 points.

Saddleback Valley Christian defeated Servite, 48-40. In a girls game, Mater Dei defeated Palisades, 81-69.

La Verne Lutheran defeated Bethel Baptist, 53-44. Lutheran is 8-0 in league. Jacob Espinoza had 16 points.

Flintridge Prep defeated Pasadena Poly, 51-45, in overtime. Kendall Kikkaw made two free throws at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. He finished with 17 points.

Santa Monica defeated Beverly Hills, 50-47. De'sean Allen-Eikens and Payton Moore each scored 10 points.

Peninsula defeated Inglewood, 65-62. Wony'a Singleton converted a three-point play with 35 points left and made two free throws with four seconds left. Nick Frasso had 17 points.

Redond defeated Palos Verdes, 73-64. Ryse Williams had 24 points.

