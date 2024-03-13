Prep sports rounudp: Alex Schmidt hits grand slam in Granada Hills victory

Easton Hawk got the win for Granada Hills on Wednesday.

Alex Schmidt hit a grand slam and Easton Hawk struck out six in 4 1/3 innings as Granada Hills picked up a West Valley League baseball win with a 13-2 mercy rule victory over Cleveland on Wednesday.

St. John Bosco 9, Santa Margarita 2: Micah Taguiam had three hits and Anthony Cosme threw a complete game in St. John Bosco’s Trinity League win. Carlos Barajas had three RBIs.

Servite 2, Mater Dei 1: The Friars got the walk-off win in the eighth inning. Wylan Moss of Mater Dei and Miles Scott of Servite hooked up in a pitching duel for six innings.

Chaminade 5, Loyola 0: Homers by Carter Bennett and Matt Churchill during a four-run first got the Eagles going. Three pitchers combined for the Mission League shutout. Bennett, Churchill, Greg Rangel and Ryan Silver all had two hits.

Crespi 17, Bishop Alemany 5: Diego Velazquez hit a three-run home run, had three singles and five RBIs for the Celts. Christian Fregoso threw five scoreless innings, giving up one hit. Troy Miller also had four hits for Crespi.

Sierra Canyon 6, St. Francis 3: Andrew Nelson contributed three hits and two RBIs as the leadoff batter for Sierra Canyon.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5: The Wolverines scored four runs in the first inning off Levi Sterling and never turned back. Bryce Rainer finished with three hits and Cade Goldstein had two hits and two RBIs. Duncan Marsten struck out six with no walks in four innings. Kai Gonzaga had three hits for Notre Dame and Sterling had three RBIs. Jack Laffitte hit a two-run home run for Harvard-Westlake.

Vista Murrieta 13, Etiwanda 0: Vaughn Neckar had four hits and three RBIs for Vista Murrieta. He also struck out four in three shutout innings.

Corona Centennial 4, Corona Santiago 3: Adam Magday delivered a clutch two-run double to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, and the Huskies won it on a walk-off hit by Michael Malki.

Corona 4, Norco 2: Sam Burgess hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to break a 2-2 tie for Corona.

King 8, Roosevelt 7: King got the walk-off hit in the seventh.

Tustin 4, Cypress 3: Tustin got the winning run in the bottom of the eighth on an error.

Huntington Beach 3, Newport Harbor 1: Linkin Garcia led the Oilers’ hitting with three hits. Garcia and Cole Clark each hit home runs.

Edison 10, Laguna Beach 6: Gavin Johnson had three RBIs for the Chargers.

Santa Monica 2, Banning 1: The Vikings picked up the nonleague win.

San Juan Hills 1, Aliso Niguel 0: Dane Grant threw five scoreless innings for San Juan Hills.

San Clemente 1, El Toro 0: Mike Erspamer threw a two-hit shutout.

San Fernando 12, Marshall 5: The Tigers picked up the nonleague win.

Quartz Hill 3, Palmdale 2: Chris Lozano threw five scoreless innings for Quartz Hill.

Carson 11, Los Angeles Roosevelt 1: Joshua Montes finished with three RBIs for Carson.

Viewpoint 4, Brentwood 2: Brandon Warner threw one-hitter. Austin Basch went four for four with three RBIs.

Foothill 3, Dana Hills 2: Ezekiel Vargas had a walk-off double in the ninth inning for Foothill.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 8, Cajon 0: Brianne Weiss threw a perfect game with 16 strikeouts for the Lancers.