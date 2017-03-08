Boys' basketball: Freshman Clark Slajchert makes three at buzzer for Oak Park

Freshmen are no longer freshmen at this time of year, and Oak Park's Clark Slajchert was ready to deliver on Wednesday night in overtime.

The freshman made a three at the buzzer to give Oak Park a 66-65 victory over host Foothills Christian in a first-round game of the Southern California Division I regionals. He finished with 24 points. Riley Battin also had 24 points for the Eagles, who will be on the road at Eastvale Roosevelt on Saturday.

In another dramatic ending, Vista pulled out a 97-94 double overtime win over Santa Margarita when Isaiah Morris made a three at the buzzer. Jordan Guest scored 27 points for Santa Margarita.

Corona Centennial defeated Narbonne, 69-67.

Shawn Booker, inserted into the starting lineup because of an injury to his cousin, Robert McRae, scored 16 points to help Fairfax defeat Long Beach Poly, 54-49. Jamal Hartwell also had 16 points. Zafir Williams had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Poly.

Damien defeated Fresno Central, 102-70. Jeremy Hemsley had 29 points. Elijah McCullough added 24. Damien will host Fairfax on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Taft defeated JSerra, 63-49. Antwan January scored 21 points. Taft will host Vista at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Chula Vista Mater Dei, 59-51, in Division II. Terren Frank scored 16 points and Johnny Juzang 15. Harvard-Westlake will play at Alemany on Saturday.

Redondo defeated Ridgeview, 93-81. Ryse Williams scored 30 points.

Van Nuys lost to Selma, 61-53. Kevin Hurlic scored 17 points.

Brentwood received 22 points from Braelee Albert 62-44 win over West Bakersfield.

Mason Johnson scored 21 points to help Oxnard win its school-record 28th victory in an 83-60 win over Chavez.

