It will be Long Beach Poly playing Harvard-Westlake next week for the Southern Section Open Division girls' basketball championship.

Poly defeated Troy, 67-53, in Saturday's semifinals. Jasmine Jones and Ayanna Clark each scored 19 points.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Etiwanda, 60-49. Jayla Ruffus-Milner had 14 points.

