Boys' basketball: Loyola to face La Canada in 1A quarterfinals

There's going to be some players knowing each other after Loyola and La Canada each won their Southern Section Division 1A playoff games on Friday night to advance to a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday at Loyola.

Loyola defeated Huntington Beach, 70-64. Khristion Courseault finished with 16 points. La Canada defeated San Clemente, 60-53. Justin Kouyoumdjian had 19 points and Patric Panoosi 17. Loyola's student body includes lots of students from La Canada area.

Top-seeded Harvard-Westlake pulled out a 52-50 win over Kaiser. Johnny Juzang scored 22 points.

Peninsula knocked off Los Altos, 89-81, in overtime. Nick Frasso had 26 points. Corona del Mar rallied from 16 points down to defeat Dominguez, 68-58. DJ Rodman scored 28 points.

In 1AA, Etiwanda defeated Village Christian, 75-52. Miles Oliver scored 26 points in Etiwanda's second straight road win. Jordan Starr had 19 points for Village Christian. Maranatha defeated St. John Bosco, 66-63, in overtime. Terrance Lang scored 22 points and Chris Austin 16. Makani Whiteside scored 21 points for St. John Bosco.

Calabasas defeated Sonora, 80-66. Ben Kaslow scored 21 points, Jack Roggin 19 and Zach Favaedi had 15. Santa Monica defeated North, 71-61. De'sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points and Payton Moore 16.

In 2AA, Highland defeated Oaks Christian, 58-50. Deshay Gipson scored 21 points. Windward defeated Tustin, 73-42. Jules Bernard had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Corey Silverman-Lloyd added 15 points.

In 3AA, Brentwood defeated Royal, 72-62. Braelee Albert scored 19 points and Sam Clareman 15. Tim Andreolli had 24 points for Royal. Rancho Mirage rallied for a 65-58 win over Santa Fe. Charles Neal scored 28 points, including six threes. Bryan Talley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Blair defeated Flintridge Prep, 62-53. Desmond Washington scored 22 points. Jake Althouse had 22 points for Flintridge Prep.

Pasadena defeated Beaumont, 69-47. Bryce Hamilton had 27 points.

