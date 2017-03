Marvin Bagley III of Sierra Canyon has been named the Gatorade state player of the year in boys basketball.

The 6-foot-11 junior made a huge impact, averaging 24.9 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 66% in helping the Trailblazers finish 27-3.

Bagley scored a tournament record 43 points in Sierra Canyon's Nike Extravaganza 98-72 win over Bishop Gorman.

