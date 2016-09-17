Boys' basketball: Mission League to get stronger with arrival of 6-10 center from Pennsylvania

The Mission League, already loaded with quality coaches and players, is about to get stronger.

Fred Odhiambo, a 6-foot-10 junior who played last season in Church Farm, Pa., and is a native of Kenya, is expected to enroll at Alemany on Monday pending approval of the admissions office. Assistant principal Randy Thompson said paperwork has been filled out.

The Mission League produced two state basketball champions last season _ Crespi (Division I) and Harvard-Westlake (Division III). Both return top players.

Harvard-Westlake has added one of the best freshmen in 6-6 Johnny Juzang, the younger brother of former Viewpoint guard Christian Juzang. On Saturday at a fall league game against JW North, Juzang showed off impressive all-around skills as a shooter, rebounder and passer. The Wolverines are also using sophomore Cassius Stanley more as a ball handling guard.

But Alemany adding a center would give the Warriors a rare big man in a guard-oriented league. Alemany has two top guards in Brandon Davis and DJ McDonald.

