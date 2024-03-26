Prep sports roundup: Chaminade hands Harvard-Westlake its first Mission League defeat

Carter Bennett of Chaminade had two hits Tuesday in a win over Mission League leader Harvard-Westlake.

Chaminade has added some uncertainty to the Mission League baseball race after handing Harvard-Westlake its first league defeat Tuesday with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory.

The Eagles (12-4, 8-3) inflicted a rare defeat on Harvard-Westlake closer Bryce Rainer, getting three runs and three hits off him in the sixth inning. Jackson Tyler had a double in the inning and Matt Churchill contributed an RBI single. Carter Bennett had two hits in the win.

Harvard-Westlake (13-2-1, 9-1-1) had opened a 2-0 lead. Rainer had three hits and an RBI.

Junior left-hander Brady Ahn came through with stellar relief pitching, striking out two in 1 1/3 innings. Bryce Irvine threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Orange Lutheran 4, Servite 3: Gabe Fraser continued his hot hitting with a home run, double and single to lead the Lancers.

El Camino Real 4, Nogales (Arizona) 1: Devin Gonor threw a complete game and Brendan McClure had three hits for the Royals.

La Mirada 9, Downey 0: Walker Calvo threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts for La Mirada.

Arcadia 10, Muir 0: Gabe Lopez struck out 12 in six innings for Arcadia. Leo Peniche had three RBIs.

Crescenta Valley 23, Hoover 0: Dante Cerecedes had two doubles in the win.

Millikan 3, Long Beach Poly 1: Nolan Patterson gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings and Anthony Pack contributed three hits for Millikan.

Bishop Amat 2, La Serna 1: Four Bishop Amat pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Cleveland 6, Ore. Caldera 1: Joshua Pearlstein threw six scoreless innings for Cleveland.

Banning 5, Ore. Sherwood 2: Anthony Camarena struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings and Jason Torres had two RBIs for the Pilots.

Loyola 15, Gardena Serra 3: Augie Lopez hit a three-run home run and finished with six RBIs for the Cubs.

Fountain Valley 4, Los Alamitos 1: Sophomore Josh Grack hit a grand slam to lead Fountain Valley.

Final: @HB_OilerSports baseball earns an 8-3 win at @EdisonSportsNet in a Surf League game.



Oilers junior @TGrindlinger, pictured, went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and 4 RBIs. Freshman LHP Tanner Brown got the win in relief.@AndrewTurnerTCN @latsondheimer @HBHS_basebll pic.twitter.com/jeTqa1wGOR — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) March 27, 2024

Huntington Beach 8, Edison 3: Trent Grindlinger had two doubles, a triple, single and four RBis for the Oilers.

Vista Murrieta 6, Great Oak 4: Brady Luyben led Vista Murrieta with three hits.

Saugus 2, Hart 1: The Centurions pulled off the Foothill League upset when Ethan Harris had an RBI single in the sixth inning. Parker Allman struck out seven in six innings for the win.

Valencia 3, West Ranch 2: Matthew Moffitt had the walk-off single in the seventh for Valencia. Hunter Manning had three hits for West Ranch.

North Hollywood 10, Mater Dei Catholic 4: Diego Velazquez and Donelly Dubon each had three RBIs in San Diego.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Cypress 0: Pacifica’s unbeaten season has reached 14 consecutive wins. Kaniya Bragg homered and Brynne Nally gave up one hit in a complete game.

Orange Lutheran 3, Mater Dei 0: Brianne Weiss struck out 14 for the Lancers (11-2, 4-0). Olivia Oskorus had two hits.