Boys' basketball: Reggie Morris making impact for Loyola Marymount

Mike Dunlap's hiring of Redondo Coach Reggie Morris Jr. as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount could end up being one of the best moves in college basketball.

Morris is helping to bring in top recruits from Southern California, something rarely seen at Loyola Marymount.

Eli Scott, a key member of Chino Hills' unbeaten team last season, is the latest basketball player to commit.

He joins Zafir Williams from Long Beach Poly and Ryse Williams from Redondo. All three should be top senior players this coming season in high school basketball.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter