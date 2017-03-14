Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Boys' basketball: Roosevelt, Centennial to meet for a fifth time

Eric Sondheimer
Roosevelt and Corona Centennial have already played four times this season and the fifth time will take place on Saturday in the Southern California Division I regional championship game at The Pyramid.

Roosevelt rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat Taft, 61-56, on Tuesday night. Matt Mitchell scored 24 points and Jemarl Baker had 16. Kihei Clark had 21 points for Taft.

Centennial knocked off No. 1-seeded Damien, 87-69. Isom Butler had 19 points and DJ Davis 17. Roosevelt has beaten Centennial four times this season.

In Division II, Bryce Hamilton scored 31 points to help Pasadena defeat Harvard-Westlake, 67-56. Esperanza received a school-record 46 points from KZ Okpala in a 64-51 win over Crossroads.

In Division V, Rolling Hills Prep defeated Holy Martyrs, 40-39. Alex Garcia scored 18 points to give Coach Harvey Kitani his 800th coaching victory.

