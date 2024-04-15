Prep sports roundup: Corona opens title series with win over rival Corona Centennial

Back from North Carolina on Sunday with a championship trophy after winning the National High School Invitational, Corona High’s baseball team had little time to celebrate.

On Monday, the Panthers took on rival Corona Centennial in the first game of a three-game series to decide the Big VIII League title.

Down two runs early, Corona tied it on a two-run triple from Josh Springer in the fourth inning, then added runs on RBI singles from Billy Carson and Daniel Rivera. Corona (20-2, 10-0) came away with a 7-2 victory at home to open a two-game lead over the Huskies (18-4, 8-2).

Sam Burgess hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Freshman pitcher Mason Sims threw 4 1/3 innings and Jake Skelskey finished with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Adam Magday hit a two-run single in the fourth for Centennial.

Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Norco 2: Braden Annett had two RBIs in Roosevelt’s Big VIII League win.

Damien 8, Rancho Cucamonga 0: Andrew Carter struck out eight in five scoreless innings and Nikko Paoletto hit a three-run home run to lead Damien.

San Pedro 2, Banning 1: The Pilots had the potential tying and winning runs at second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Anthony Solis got a groundout to finish a complete game for San Pedro. He struck out six and walked one.

Carson 14, Gardena 0: Joziah Agredano had two hits and three RBIs for Carson.

Quartz Hill 9, Knight 0: Chris Lozano struck out seven in six innings.

Softball

Carson 9, Banning 1: Rylee Gardner had three hits for the Colts.