Boys' basketball: Stephen Curry comments on LaMelo Ball shot

You're 15 years old, a sophomore in high school and Stephen Curry knows who you are?

That's LaMelo Ball, the sophomore guard from Chino Hills who received lots of attention for making a half-court shot look routine while pointing to the line earlier this week.

Curry was asked if he had seen the highlight, and the answer was yes.

"That was some confidence right there," Curry said. "That right there was pretty unbelievable, though, for him to call his shot like Babe Ruth and knock it down and act like it doesn't happen."

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter