Vince Oliver has resigned after five seasons as basketball coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Oliver, a former Loyola assistant, said he was not fired but is choosing to explore other options. He said he sought an expanded role on campus but it could not be provided.

Any time a coaching job opens in the Mission League, it's considered a top position considering the quality of coaches in the league.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter