Football: Crenshaw has a drone problem

A drone suddenly appeared above the field at Crenshaw High before the Crenshaw-oMission Hills football game on Friday night and later in the fourth quarter. School officials have no idea who it belongs to.

At one time, it dropped down very low, possibly in violation of a Los Angeles ordinance that says drones cannot be flown closer than 25 feet from another person. It also was being flown at night, in violation of the same ordinance. The drone has been seen before at Crenshaw practices.

School officials are expected to seek help in identifying who is flying the drone, adding another item to the many list of responsibilities in holding a sporting event.

