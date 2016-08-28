Football: It's the Trinity League vs. the Mission League this week

There's going to be a mini tournament this week featuring the Trinity League against the Mission League in football.

Among the games on Friday: JSerra (1-0) at Alemany (1-0); Crespi (1-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (0-1) at Orange Coast College; Loyola (1-0) vs. Santa Margarita (0-1) at Saddleback College; Servite (1-0) vs. Bishop Amat (0-1) at Cerritos College.

Since each of the teams except Crespi are in Southern Section Division 1, the results will likely become very important come playoff time if any of the teams are on the bubble for a playoff spot. Just two teams out of the 18 Division 1 teams won't make the playoffs.

The games should provide a clearer understanding where teams are headed. Alemany handled Garfield last week in the debut of first-year Coach James Washington. Garfield Coach Lorenzo Hernandez was raving about Alemany receivers Warren Jackson and Johnny Edwards.

JSerra has a rising quarterback in Matt Robinson, who made first-team all-Trinity League as a sophomore but still isn't considered by college recruiters in the upper echelon of quarterbacks.

Orange Lutheran fell to La Mirada last week in the debut of its new NFL-style offense featuring sophomore QB Ryan Hilinski. Crespi dominated an overwhelmed City Section team, Sylmar, using two quarterbacks.

Servite gets to face a Bishop Amat team that put up little opposition to Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in Southern California.

Loyola is still adjusting to the loss of its top running back, Drake Beasley, who transferred to La Canada and is still waiting to see whether he'll be declared eligible. Quarterback Sean O'Malley offers the Cubs an offensive spark. Santa Margarita is also adjusting to a new coach and new personnel.

